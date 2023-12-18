Tory councils ‘bitterly disappointed’ by financial settlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory councils ‘bitterly disappointed’ by financial settlement

By Press Association
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the Government is supporting councils (Aaron Chown/PA)
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the Government is supporting councils (Aaron Chown/PA)

Councils have warned that many remain at risk of effective bankruptcy despite the Government making £64 billion in funding available next year.

The local government finance settlement guarantees every council a minimum annual 3% uplift in their core spending power, which is the amount they have to spend from a combination of Government grants, council tax and business rates.

The increase in spending power, which was £59.7 billion in 2023/24, confirms figures set out in the local government finance settlement policy statement earlier this month.

Struggling councils have repeatedly called on the Government to provide emergency funding to protect crucial frontline services, with increases in spending power in recent years following a decade of significant funding reductions.

Since 2020, seven councils have issued at least one section 114 notice declaring they are unable to balance their budgets as required by law.

In a written statement Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “This settlement makes available over £64 billion for local authorities in England, an increase of almost £4 billion or 6.5% in cash terms in core spending power on 2023/24.

“This is a real-terms increase which demonstrates how the Government stands behind councils up and down the country.”

In maintaining the minimum core spending power uplift of 3% before decisions are made on council tax increases, Mr Gove said this showed the Government recognises “pressures still exist for all local authorities”.

As in previous years, council tax rises will be capped at 3% for upper tier councils, with an option to apply an additional 2% precept for social care.

However, Mr Gove said “in consideration of significant financial failure”, Thurrock Council, Slough Borough Council and Woking Borough Council will be handed “bespoke” referendum principles.

Thurrock and Slough will have a core council tax threshold of 8%, while Woking will be able to increase bills by 10% without holding a referendum.

“Councils in significant financial failure can make use of any additional flexibilities provided to support their financial recovery and going forward the Government will consider all reasonable steps to protect both national and local taxpayers and ensure councils are acting responsibly,” Mr Gove said.

Summarising the settlement, which will now be consulted on ahead of approval, Mr Gove added: “These proposals will provide councils with the support they need.

“It ensures stability, delivers additional resources for social care, and maintains balance on council tax.”

Jim McMahon, shadow minister for local government, described the provisional settlement as “a prime example of sticking plaster politics” and said Labour would support councils to deliver better services and local growth.

He added: “The Government’s reckless approach to local government risks preventing older people from getting the care they deserve, risks children not getting the protection they need, and risks families being left without a safe and secure home.

“Local authorities are bearing the brunt of 13 years of Tory economic mismanagement, compounded by spiralling inflation and a stagnating economy. This is a crisis made in Downing Street being felt by every street in the country.”

The Conservative-led County Councils Network (CCN), which represents England’s largest councils, said its members will be “bitterly disappointed” by the announcement and warned councils will now have to implement more severe reductions to services and impose higher council tax rises.

Barry Lewis, Conservative leader of Derbyshire County Council and CCN finance spokesman, said: “The CCN had put together a strong case for emergency funding next year to address the significant financial headwinds councils face which are outside of our control.

“But despite constructive discussions with ministers over recent days the government has chosen not to act.”

Mr Lewis added inevitable council tax rises and service reductions will be a “double whammy” for residents during a cost-of-living crisis, adding an increasing number of councils will struggle to deliver a balanced budget next year.

Asked whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepts it is inevitable councils will have to implement more severe reductions to services and levy higher council tax rises, his official spokesman said: “Fundamentally, it’s the councils managing their own budgets.

Jim McMahon
Jim McMahon, shadow minister for local government, described the provisional settlement as ‘a prime example of sticking plaster politics’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We are giving them an average, I think, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year to help them deal with the pressures that everyone is experiencing.

“We think that is the right approach. It’s a £64 billion funding package in total. Obviously, we need to fund councils in a way that is fair for taxpayers and we think this strikes the right balance.”

Asked whether councils need to learn to cut their costs accordingly, the official said: “Every council faces different pressures.

“But we know that high-performing councils are able to meet the demands with the additional support that we are providing.”

Shaun Davies, Labour chairman of the Local Government Association, said the settlement means councils will continue to face a funding gap of £4 billion over the next two years.

He added: “It is therefore unthinkable that government has not provided desperately needed new funding for local services in 2024/25.

“Although councils are working hard to reduce costs where possible, this means the local services our communities rely on every day are now exposed to further cuts.”