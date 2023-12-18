Refugees facing ‘widespread homelessness’ due to Home Office housing deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refugees facing ‘widespread homelessness’ due to Home Office housing deadline

By Press Association
Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Sarah Elisabeth Mullally said that refugees are facing widespread homelessness (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Refugees are facing “widespread homelessness” after only being given seven days notice to leave temporary accommodation, a bishop has warned.

Ministers told the Bishop of London that those with an asylum claim are given a 28-day period or longer to leave Home Office housing.

But in the House of Lords, the Rt Revd Sarah Mullally said that this was not proving to be the case in practice.

She told peers: “Many of those who support refugees are receiving increasing numbers of concerns that refugees are being given as few as seven days’ notice before being evicted, causing widespread homelessness and greater concern.

“Last week, I, along with 45 faith and belief leaders, wrote to the minister for illegal migration and the faith minister about this. What data is the Home Office collecting that demonstrates that the 28-day notice period is being properly implemented? What action will it take to review it, given reported failures to do so?”

Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom responded: “I will go through the process: all individuals who receive a positive decision on their asylum claim can remain on support and in their accommodation for at least 28 days from when their decision is served.

“However… current practice is that individuals remain on that support and in accommodation for 28 days from the point of the biometric residence permit being issued. That can be five to seven days after the asylum decision.

“This means that individuals have longer than the 28-day notice after receiving their grant of leave to make onward arrangements. Confirmation of the exact date that an individual’s support and accommodation are due to end will be issued in a notice-to-quit or notice-to-vacate letter from the individual’s accommodation provider. This notice will be issued at least seven days before support and accommodation is due to end.

“There are at least three opportunities there where the asylum seeker, or the asylum claimant who has received a decision, will be notified. They have plenty of time.”

Further questioning about the deadline revealed that the minister was unable to say when refugees were first notified of the need to leave their accommodation.

Crossbencher Baroness Watkins of Tavistock asked: “Is the minister confident that these refugees are made aware when they get their biometric assessment that the 28 days is commencing, or do they not realise that until they get the seven-day notice?”

Lord Sharpe was not able to confirm, telling peers: “I am going to look into that, because I do not know. I assume that they are made aware of it, of course, but I have not been present when one of these notices is issued. I will find out.”

Labour Home Office spokesman Lord Coaker meanwhile claimed that “the reality for many refugees with newly granted status is that they are required to leave their accommodation, often within seven days from being given a notice to quit”.

He added: “That means they are forced to go to their local authorities and many of them are homeless or on the streets. That is the reality, and it is the result of Government policy. All the minister tells us is that everything is fine, but it is not. It needs sorting out.”

Lord Sharpe continued to insist there was a 28-day notice period, telling the Lords: “He is right that they get seven days from the notice to quit, but they get 28 days from the issue of the biometric residence permit, so it is not quite right.”