Eight-hour waits at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

The number of patients waiting more than eight hours at accident and emergency units has increased to the highest level since January, figures show.

According to Public Health Scotland, 3,818 people waited more than eight hours in the week to December 10, rising by almost 1,000 in one week from 2,833.

The most recent figure has not been seen since early January, when more than 4,000 people were logged as waiting eight hours or longer in the first week of the year.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people who visit A&E departments are seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In that metric, the proportion dropped to 60.9% from 64.9% the previous week.

Elsewhere, 1,693 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E in the most recent week, the highest figure for a month.