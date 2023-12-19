Treasury Committee chair ‘remains concerned about self-assessment phone queues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury Committee chair ‘remains concerned about self-assessment phone queues’

By Press Association
The Treasury Committee previously wrote to HMRC chief executive Jim Harra about its concerns (PA)
The chair of the Treasury Committee has said she remains concerned that taxpayers could be sitting in long phone queues in the run-up to the deadline for filing self-assessment returns.

The committee previously raised concerns after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said its self-assessment helpline will focus on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline.

Customers calling with queries that can be quickly and easily resolved online will be directed to HMRC’s online services from December 11 until the self-assessment deadline on January 31.

The Treasury Committee previously wrote to HMRC chief executive Jim Harra and on Tuesday it published a response from Mr Harra.

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin said on Tuesday: “People calling the helpline are doing so because they are trying to get their taxes right.

“I thank Jim Harra for his prompt response however I remain concerned that this reduction in service will leave people sitting in long phone queues in the run up to the deadline for filing tax returns.”

The letter from Mr Harra said: “The run-up to the 31 January self-assessment (SA) filing deadline is one of the busiest times of year for HMRC, our customers and their representatives.

“We always allocate additional resource to answering SA queries during this period so that we can support as many SA customers as possible, and this year is no different.

“The SA peak is already a significant digital event and in 2023, customers and their representatives filed 97% of returns online, with 91.3% filing on time.

“Nearly 12.5 million online payments were made in the weeks before 31 January 2023. Nevertheless, we also received 5.5 million SA helpline calls last year, with 1.2 million in the eight weeks running up to the filing deadline.

“As I explained to the committee at the hearing on 18 October, our strategy is for more of our customers to self-serve online. Most of our customers are digitally able and report a good experience when they engage with us using online services.”

The letter also said: “It is important to note that we are not restricting access to SA support. Customers are still able to call us, but we are prioritising those calls directly related to returns, repayments, filing and complex matters.

“We are also prioritising calls from vulnerable and digitally excluded customers. Calls about simple queries will be directed to our online services, so those customers don’t have to wait on the phone and their query can be resolved more quickly and efficiently.”