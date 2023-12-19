Gove’s move to allow councils to block housing on greenbelt prompts criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gove’s move to allow councils to block housing on greenbelt prompts criticism

By Press Association
Housing Secretary Michael Gove makes a speech in central London on how he plans to speed up the planning system (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Michael Gove’s plans to make it easier for councils to veto new developments on the greenbelt will undermine efforts to tackle the UK’s housing crisis, critics have warned.

Local authorities do not have to earmark greenfield land for new homes, the Housing Secretary said in a speech on housebuilding on Tuesday.

In his address at the Royal Institute of British Architects in central London, he announced a series of measures to boost planning performance across the system, including naming and shaming local planning authorities who are too slow to respond to applications.

The Government will publishing “robust league tables” to reveal councils’ poor performance on planning, he said.

But Mr Gove added local authorities will be able to reject development if it would significantly alter the character of an area or have an impact upon the the greenbelt.

It comes after Mr Sunak last year dropped compulsory housing targets to ward off a potential backbench Tory rebellion, choosing instead to make the 300,000 target in England advisory.

The National Housing Federation said the changes, “which effectively relax local housing targets, will result in fewer homes”.

Mr Gove said in his speech: “Local authorities have the comfort of knowing that they need not redraw the greenbelt or sacrifice protected landscapes to meet housing numbers.”

He said new developments must be beautiful, provided with local infrastructure, locally agreed, environmentally considerate and have a neighbourhood feel.

But the Cabinet minister denied bowing to pressure from Nimbys – those campaigning for “not in my back yard”.

Asked whether he was caving in to pressure from Tory MPs, he said: “Absolutely not.

“There are perfectly reasonable reasons to resist development if it is unattractive, if it’s unaccompanied by infrastructure, if it dramatically changes the character of an area, if it harms the environment.

Michael Gove speech
Michael Gove said ‘I want us to fall back in love with the future’ in his speech (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It’s only right that local people can have the chance through the planning system to safeguard the environmental and protect the character of the places in which they live.”

He insisted his plans make clear there is “no excuse” for local authorities not to have a housing plan in place, “no excuse for not delivering against that plan”.

Local authorities will have three months to put in place plans to meet the housing need in their area.

Those that fail to meet the deadline could have developments forced upon their area and councillors could also be stripped of their powers to delay applications.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, warned the plans “risk further undermining the country’s ability to build the homes we desperately need.

“These changes, which effectively relax local housing targets, will result in fewer homes; and measures to get councils building and approving applications, whilst positive, won’t be enough to offset this risk.

“We’re concerned measures to protect the greenbelt at any cost will prevent otherwise sustainable developments, close to existing communities, from being built.”

Victoria Vyvyan, president of the Country Land and Business Association, which represents rural business owners and farmers, said: “Unless some villages can build a small number of homes, young people will be driven out of the countryside and more of our schools, businesses and community spaces risk closing for good.”

In his speech, Mr Gove also set out plans for a major expansion around Cambridge, with around 150,000 new homes.

And he set up a clash with London Mayor Sadiq Khan about the supply of homes in the capital, announcing a review of the city’s housing plan.

Mr Khan hit back, with a source close to him saying: “Londoners will not be fooled by desperate distraction tactics from a Tory Government which crashed the economy and condemned millions to mortgage misery and rocketing rents…

“The Mayor will take no lessons from a Government – and a housing minister in Michael Gove – that have such a shameful record and have repeatedly intervened to block the new housing the capital desperately needs.”