MP presses case for Gaza ceasefire after raising plight of her trapped family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP presses case for Gaza ceasefire after raising plight of her trapped family

By Press Association
Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has called for a ceasefire in Gaza (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has called for a ceasefire in Gaza (Aaron Chown/PA)

Family members of an MP trapped in a Gaza church are among those down to their “last can of corn”, the Commons has heard.

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran raised the plight of her extended family as she urged the UK Government to support an “immediate bilateral ceasefire” as the violence was “making peace harder, not easier”.

Speaking during an urgent question on the situation in Israel and Gaza, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said: “I have spoken before in this House about my extended family who are in the Holy Family Parish Church in Zeitoun in Gaza, and the situation has been desperate for weeks but now it is descending.

“There are tanks outside the gates, there are soldiers and snipers pointing into the complex shooting at anyone who ventures out, and the convent was bombed.

“On Saturday, two women were shot. They were simply trying to get to the toilet. There is no electricity, there is no clean water, and the update that I had last night was that they are down to their last can of corn.

“I am told after pressure that food has been delivered, but they have not seen it, and when this began a week ago, the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) soldiers ordered these civilians to evacuate against their will.”

She urged the Government to support an “immediate bilateral ceasefire” as the violence was “making peace harder, not easier” after Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell had said: “We, of course, want to see an end to the fighting, but this must be a sustainable ceasefire, meaning Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel and release the hostages.”

Mr Mitchell added: “The whole House will be gravely concerned about the desperate situation in Gaza.

“It cannot continue and we are deploying all our diplomatic resources including in the United Nations to help find a viable solution.”

He added: “The scale of civilian deaths and displacement in Gaza is shocking.

“I was particularly disturbed at the situation of civilians trapped in the Holy Family Church complex in Gaza City, the lack of water and food and reports of sniper fire causing civilian deaths inside the complex.

“Although Israel has the right to defend itself against terror, restore its security and bring the hostages home, it must abide by international law and take all possible measures to protect civilians.”

Mr Mitchell also confirmed that Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron would visit the region, telling MPs: “The Foreign Secretary will discuss the situation in Gaza with regional leaders this week in his visit to Egypt and Jordan.”