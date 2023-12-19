New development corporation to oversee Cambridge’s expansion, says Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New development corporation to oversee Cambridge’s expansion, says Gove

By Press Association
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said a new development corporation will oversee a massive expansion of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)
A new development corporation is to oversee a massive expansion of Cambridge, Michael Gove has announced.

In a speech on planning reforms on Tuesday at the Royal Institute of British Architects in central London, the Housing Secretary said his vision for the area will “exemplify what it means to fall back in love with the future”.

In the summer, the Cabinet minister announced plans for a new urban quarter in the city to bolster its status as a science and technology capital.

He argued that its growth is being slowed by a lack of laboratory space and new housing.

Tens of thousands of new homes are also to be built around Cambridge under the proposals.

On Tuesday, Mr Gove said: “Nowhere is the future being shaped more decisively than in Cambridge. Its global leadership in life sciences and tech is a huge national asset. But until now, as I pointed out, its growth has been constrained…

“Delivering our vision means laying the groundwork for the long term and that starts now.

“We will establish a new development corporation with a broadly-based board to steer its efforts. These we will arm with the right leadership and the full range of powers necessary to marshal this huge project over the next two decades.”

The new statutory body will have the power to compulsorily purchase land.

Mr Gove added: “We recognise the scale of development we’re talking about will require an upfront investment that’s commensurate with our level of ambition across both the public and private sector.”

University pay
Tens of thousands of new homes are to be built around Cambridge under the proposals (Joe Giddens/PA)

The plans for the city’s enlargement were previously opposed by Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne, who in July pledged to “do everything” to stop the “nonsense plans to impose mass housebuilding on Cambridge”.

Such opposition is often motivated by concern about the impact on local resources, with Mr Brown saying the area has “quite literally run out of water”.

To allay such concerns, on Tuesday Mr Gove announced “new steps to help manage demand for water in new developments” and promised to say more about new sources of water supply in the new year.

“Our vision for Cambridge has been to exemplify what it means to fall back in love with the future,” he said.

“It’s going to set the standard for how we protect and preserve what makes a city special, and also how we design and equip it for the century ahead.”

Housing minister Lee Rowley told LBC Radio that Cambridge is a “great British success story” but has the potential be an “even bigger, world-leading city”.

He insisted the new homes will be built in a “sensitive way, in a careful way, recognising that there’s a lot of very pleasant land around Cambridge”.