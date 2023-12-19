Inflation set to ease back again but rate cuts remain some way off, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inflation set to ease back again but rate cuts remain some way off, say experts

By Press Association
UK inflation is expected to be revealed easing back, but experts cautioned interest rate rises remain some way off for hard-hit homeowners (Alamy/PA)
UK inflation is expected to be revealed easing back further when official figures are released on Wednesday, but experts caution interest rate rises remain some way off for hard-hit homeowners despite slowing price hikes.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to show the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation falling to 4.3% in November, down from 4.6% in October, on the back of slower increases in food and petrol prices, according to most economists.

It is unlikely to match the dramatic fall seen in October, when it fell from 6.7% in September, enabling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to declare an early victory on his goal to halve inflation by the year end.

The Bank of England has been quick to caution that the job of bringing inflation back to its 2% target is far from done and has poured cold water on mounting hopes of an imminent interest rate cut.

Economists are forecasting that the slowdown in price rises will be far more gradual in the coming months, with October’s steep drop largely caused by the significantly lower energy price cap this year compared with the £2,500 limit seen a year earlier.

With energy price falls less steep and other cost pressures remaining, the Bank is forecasting that inflation will not return to target for another two years.

Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec, said: “Declaring victory over inflation remains a more remote prospect in the UK than in the US or indeed the eurozone, both of which are visibly closer to target inflation, with lower ‘core’ inflation too.

“The pain this entails for households is clear, which the Bank of England is all too aware of.

“This month, we expect to see further evidence that inflation is heading back down again.

“But that progress is likely to be fairly gradual.”

She is not expecting the Bank to look at trimming rates – currently at 5.25% – until next summer at the earliest.

Ms Horsfield added: “For the Bank of England, the downtrend in inflation is likely to be perceived as too gradual to allow for rate cuts in the very near term, especially considering the jobs market still looks reasonably robust.

“We continue to expect a first move down in interest rates only in August 2024.”

But recent data showing that wage growth slowed at the fastest pace for two years in the three months to October has reinforced forecasts for rate cuts, with financial markets now pencilling in just over three reductions next year, starting in June.

This is still not enough to ease Bank concerns over stubborn inflation pressures in the economy and policymakers have stepped up efforts to push back on rate cut expectations.

Deputy Bank governor Ben Broadbent said earlier this week that there needs to be clearer evidence that wage growth is slowing before policymakers can think about cutting rates – a sentiment echoed by fellow deputy governor Sarah Breeden on Tuesday.