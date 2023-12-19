Christmas shoppers warned by Cleverly to remain vigilant against terror threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas shoppers warned by Cleverly to remain vigilant against terror threat

By Press Association
Christmas shoppers have been urged to stay vigilant (James Manning/PA)
Christmas shoppers have been urged by the Home Secretary to remain vigilant against the threat of terrorism and go with their “instincts” if they spot suspicious behaviour.

Police figures last month revealed that between October 7 and 25, following the Hamas attack on Israel, the anti-terror hotline received around 1,350 reports, more than twice the number of contacts compared to the same period last year.

The number of reports with information useful to investigators went up by nearly four times to 200.

On Tuesday evening, James Cleverly visited the Christmas market at London’s Trafalgar Square to see Counter Terrorism Policing’s “winter vigilance” campaign in action.

Project Servator in Trafalgar Square
James Cleverly visited the Christmas market at London’s Trafalgar Square (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Cleverly said: “Since the terrible terrorist atrocities in Israel on October 7 and the military action in Gaza, there has been a lot of reporting (of suspected terror incidents in the UK).

“What we want is for people to know that they can go about their winter shopping, their Christmas shopping, feeling safe and secure.

“Operation winter vigilance is about making sure they are safe whilst they’re out having fun. But the message we’re saying is that if people see something, if they’re worried about something, if something doesn’t look right, go with your instincts, contact the police.

“They’re here to help. And they’re here to make sure everyone can enjoy Christmas in safety and security.”