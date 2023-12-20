Mark Drakeford says he would not accept seat in House of Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Drakeford says he would not accept seat in House of Lords

By Press Association
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking to the media in London, following his announcement that he is standing down as Labour leader. The 69-year-old Labour politician, who has been Wales’ leader since December 2018, said he hoped his replacement could be in place before Easter 2024. Picture date: Wednesday December 20, 2023.
Mark Drakeford would not accept a seat in the House of Lords if asked, the First Minister of Wales has said.

The Welsh Labour leader described the unelected Upper House of Parliament as a “democratic anachronism” when asked if he would accept a peerage in order to swell Labour’s numbers in the chamber.

There are currently 175 Labour peers in the Lords, compared with 270 Conservatives.

Baroness Smith of Basildon, Labour’s leader in the Lords, recently told the House magazine that the party would need to “refresh our numbers” in the Lords in the coming years, as existing Labour peers age.

Asked by the PA news agency if he would accept a peerage to bolster the number of Labour lords, the First Minister of Wales said: “I will not be looking to, if I were ever to be asked – I would not be looking to become a member of an unelected House of Lords.”

He added: “I simply don’t believe that that is the right way to run things in a democracy.”

Mr Drakeford is a supporter of Labour former prime minister Gordon Brown’s proposals to replace the House of Lords with an elected upper chamber, described as an “assembly of the nations and regions”.

The outgoing First Minister suggested these were long-term reforms, and not something an incoming Labour government would be able to carry out immediately.

Mr Drakeford said: “I don’t say for a minute that they all have to be done on the first day, but there is a journey of House of Lords reform that we need to embark upon.

“The fact that there are hereditary peers still making laws in this country is surely, well if I was to call it a democratic anachronism, that would be giving you the kindest description I can think of.”

He added: “There are immediate steps that a Labour Government ought to take on a journey to a reformed second chamber, much smaller, representing as the Brown report says the nations and the regions, elected, not appointed.

“That is not going to come straight away, but while the House of Lords remains as it is now, bloated, unelected, not responsible to anybody… that is not a place where I am planning to spend my time.”