Fully upgrading A9 to dual-carriageway delayed to 2035

The A9 road will not be fully dualled until the end of 2035 after the Scottish Government admitted its initial target of 2025 is not achievable.

With a rolling programme of works due to begin next summer, the Government hopes 50% will be completed by 2030.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan delivered a long-awaited timetable for completion of the works to MSPs on Wednesday.

However opposition MSPs said people in the north of Scotland will have no faith that the dual-carriageway work will be completed, and said the delays will lead to more fatalities on the road.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan outlined the A9 plan to MSPs on Wednesday (PA)

In February, the Government admitted the 2025 target was “simply unachievable” after a series of delays, prompting anger from MSPs – including some within the SNP.

Ms McAllan said on Wednesday that work on a stretch of the road between Tomatin and Moy – roughly six miles – is due to begin in summer 2024 and be completed by the end of 2027.

Work on the 83-mile A9 route has been split into 11 sections, two of which have already been completed.

The total project has been costed at £3.7 billion.

Ms McAllan told the Parliament’s debating chamber that she is “acutely aware of the strength of feeling on this issue”.

Setting out the procurement process for the remaining sections, she said: “This hybrid approach will create a rolling programme of construction, which will lead to the progressive opening of the dualled sections.

“Under this new plan, by the end of 2030 we anticipate that nearly 50% of the A9 will be open as dual-carriageway, rising to 85% by the end of 2033 and eventually 100% by the end of 2035.

There have long been calls to upgrade the A9 between Perth and Inverness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This means we will see significant benefits from the dualling programme years ahead of that backstop and 2035.

“The approach that I have set out means that the Highlands can have confidence that the considerable benefits of the A9 dualling programme will be delivered and in full.

“Now we have reached this point, there will be no let up when construction starts on Tomatin to Moy next year.”

Conservative frontbencher Murdo Fraser said the SNP has only managed to dual 11 miles of the road in 16 years.

He added: “Throughout that period, too many lives have needlessly been lost and more will die as a result of the delays we have heard about today.

“At best we will be waiting another 12 years for this project to be completed, and that is the most optimistic outcome we can hope for.”

Ms McAllan said the “complex” project now has a comprehensive delivery plan.

Murdo Fraser said just 11 miles has been dualled in 16 years (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

She said it has been affected by external factors such as the “financial volatility” under the Conservative UK Government.

Labour’s Alex Rowley said the SNP first committed to dual the A9 in 2007.

He said: “With the new date of 2035 for completion between Perth and Inverness, some 28 years after the initial promise, one has to wonder how on Earth can the Cabinet Secretary say with a straight face that the Highlands can have confidence?”

Ms McAllan said the Government has a “proud history of delivering major projects”.

SNP backbencher Fergus Ewing, who has long called for the A9 dualling project, said he will continue to remain “sceptical” until he sees diggers on the road.

He added: “There must be no more slippage, no more delays and no more broken promises.”