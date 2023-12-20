Council to appeal against High Court ruling over RAF Scampton migrant plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council to appeal against High Court ruling over RAF Scampton migrant plans

By Press Association
West Lindsey District Council had previously filed a judicial review against Home Office plans to house migrants on RAF Scampton, near Lincoln (Callum Parke/PA)
West Lindsey District Council had previously filed a judicial review against Home Office plans to house migrants on RAF Scampton, near Lincoln (Callum Parke/PA)

A district council is to appeal against a High Court ruling which said that Government plans to house migrants on a former RAF airbase formerly home to the Dambusters were lawful.

West Lindsey District Council had previously filed a judicial review against Home Office plans to house migrants on RAF Scampton, near Lincoln.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Thornton, ruled on December 6 that the plans to house 2,000 male migrants at the site were lawful, but granted the council leave to appeal.

The authority said on Wednesday that councillors “unanimously” agreed to take the ruling to the Court of Appeal following a meeting on Tuesday, adding that it was “steadfast in its course of action”.

Councillor Trevor Young, leader of the council, said: “It was important for us to challenge the decision taken by the Government in March, and we strongly believe this is still the case now, given the findings from the legal proceedings.

“Our decision is strengthened by Mrs Justice Thornton who acknowledged ‘compelling grounds’ for us to appeal on all counts.

“Our decision was not taken lightly, but our position has always been clear that this site is not suitable for accommodating 2,000 single, adult male asylum seekers.

“And whilst it has been a challenging 10 months since the Home Office announced its plans to use RAF Scampton – we have spent much longer working to secure a once-in-a-generation deal for West Lindsey and Lincolnshire as a whole.

“This important historical base, which was once home of the Dambusters, is the perfect location for our landmark £300 million investment plan, which is currently at risk.

It is not yet clear when migrants would move on to the site (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton was previously home to the 617 Squadron, who completed the Dambuster raid, as well as the Red Arrows (Callum Parke/PA)

“We are compelled to take every possible step to safeguard this opportunity.”

Any appeal must be submitted by December 27, but it is unclear when a hearing will be held.

The council has previously issued enforcement and stop notices to the Home Office to prevent work from taking place on the site.

It said it would continue to work with the Home Office throughout the appeal process.

RAF Scampton was previously home to the 617 Squadron, who completed the Dambuster raid, as well as the Red Arrows.

Councillor Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of the council, said that the appeal aimed to protect communities and promote a “once in a lifetime investment opportunity”, referencing the £300 million regeneration plan for the site which was put on hold when the Government announced its migrant plans earlier this year.

A temporary stop notice on the gates of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire (West Lindsey District Council/PA)
A temporary stop notice on the gates of RAF Scampton after West Lindsey District Council ordered the Home Office to stop work on the site (West Lindsey District Council/PA)

In the December hearing, Mrs Justice Thornton also dismissed claims made by Braintree District Council and a resident, Gabriel Clarke-Holland, for similar plans for land that once formed part of RAF Wethersfield, in Essex.

In a written judgement, the judge said that the Home Secretary had a “statutory responsibility” to provide accommodation for asylum seekers “who would otherwise be destitute”.

The Home Office said it does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.