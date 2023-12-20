Council tax freeze cash could have lifted 10,000 out of poverty – think tank

The cost of funding the council tax freeze could instead have been used to increase the Scottish child payment to more than £30 a week, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Scotland said increasing the welfare payment could lift another 10,000 children out of poverty.

In the Scottish Budget, £140 million was set aside to compensate councils for the decision to freeze council tax.

According to IPPR Scotland’s analysis, this could have increased the Scottish child payment to £34.50 a week – rather than the planned £26.70.

It points out the council tax freeze disproportionately benefits higher-income households.

The think tank said 10,000 more children could be lifted out of poverty with an increase in the Scottish child payment to more than £30 a week (PA)

Humza Yousaf pledged to increase the child payment to £30 a week during his campaign for the SNP leadership earlier this year.

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, said: “All indications are that Scotland’s interim child poverty target – set in legislation by the Scottish Government – will be missed next year, setting us off course from the final target and keeping children trapped in poverty.

“However, rather than making progress towards Scotland’s child poverty ambitions, this Budget risks stalling it.

“On top of the missed opportunity to target £140 million of spending at households who need it most, we see vital budget lines cut and commitments broken.

“Further spending cuts at UK level will put further pressure on the Scottish budget, as will the needs of an ageing society and the transition to net zero.

“Instead of imperceptible changes like saving around £1 per week on people’s council tax bills, we need an open and honest debate about how we tackle the challenges our society faces.”