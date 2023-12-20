Rail fares in Scotland to rise by 8.7% in April as peak fares trial extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail fares in Scotland to rise by 8.7% in April as peak fares trial extended

By Press Association
The increases in fares will take effect in April on ScotRail services (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rail fares in Scotland will increase by 8.7% in April, Transport Scotland has said, with the scrapping of peak rail fares being extended for a further three months.

The Scottish Government pilot, which saw an end to peak rail fares and was initially due to last until the end of April, will now finish in June.

As well as the extension, transport minister Fiona Hyslop also announced the increase in rail fares, which will come into effect in April for ScotRail services and from January 1 on the newly Government-owned Caledonian Sleeper.

The freeze which had previously been put in place in response to the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Hyslop said, was now “unsustainable”.

The decision comes just 24 hours after the Scottish Government announced an £80 million cut to rail funding.

“The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis,” she said.

“While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.

“From 1 April 2024, all ScotRail fares will increase by 8.7%.

“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.

“Caledonian Sleeper fares will also increase by 8.7% and this will take effect from 1 January 2024.

“We continue to look at ways to encourage greater rail use and that is why we are extending our peak fares pilot for a further three months until June 2024.

“Fares and fare increases remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain.

“ScotRail also continue to develop fares initiatives which can help attract more passengers, while offering savings and added value to existing rail users.

“We are committed to investing in public transport and through this latest budget we will provide more than £2.5 billion to support it.

“This includes over £1.6 billion to operate, maintain and improve Scotland’s railway, £430 million in funding for concessionary travel and bus services, and £434 million to operate and invest in our ferries.”