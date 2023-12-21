More than half of UK families will have a ‘cutback Christmas’, Lib Dems say

Half of adults will turn to cheaper supermarkets and miss out on pints at the pub because of the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Liberal Democrats.

This year’s festivities have been branded “cutback Christmas” by the party as a poll suggests families are opting to buy fewer presents to save money.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the past four years have been a “relentless barrage” on those trying to get by.

According to the poll commissioned by the party, more than half of UK adults (57%) will be shopping at a cheaper supermarket this Christmas.

This rises to more than six in 10 (64%) of parents with children under the age of 18.

Parents are also planning to cut back, as more than half (55%) with children under the age of 18 plan to buy fewer presents for family and friends this Christmas.

Of all adults, 50% said they will go to pubs and restaurants less this year during the festive period.

Ms Olney said: “This will go down as the cutback Christmas for so many families who are feeling the pinch. Unfortunately after years of Conservative mismanagement, family finances are being stretched more than ever.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney (Yui Mok/PA)

“After four years of this Conservative Government, is anybody better off?

“Families have been hit by endless tax hikes or seen their mortgage skyrocket after Liz Truss’s disastrous budget. It has been a relentless barrage on millions of people who are struggling to get by, let alone keep up with Christmas traditions.

“This has to be the last Christmas with the Conservative party in Government. It is time to step into a new year and get rid of an out-of-touch Prime Minister.”