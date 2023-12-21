Government borrowing higher than expected as cost of benefits grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government borrowing higher than expected as cost of benefits grows

By Press Association
Government borrowing was ahead of expectations in November (Yui Mok/PA)
Government borrowing was higher than expected last month amid greater benefits costs and increased interest payments, according to official figures.

However, it was lower than the same month last year after the Government spent significantly less on energy support for households.

But the Government has borrowed over £24 billion more so far this financial year compared with a year ago, in a potential blow to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ambitions to cut taxes next year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing stood at £14.3 billion in November, reflecting the fourth-highest November total since monthly records began in 1993.

Economists had forecast borrowing of £13.1 billion for the month.

The ONS also revealed that borrowing for October was 3.8 billion greater than it had previously estimated.

Borrowing for the financial year-to-date stood at £116.4 million, £24.4 billion more than the same period last year but undershooting forecasts from the Government’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

November’s monthly borrowing data benefited from a £3.1 billion drop in subsidy payments due to a sharp reduction in energy support compared to last year, when prices spiked following the invasion of Ukraine.

This was partly offset by increased benefit payments, which rose by £1.2 billion to £24.2 billion for November, due to an inflation-linked increase.

Meanwhile, spending on central government operations also jumped, rising by £2.9 billion to £33.6 billion, with higher staffing costs causing £1.3 billion of this increase.

Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “It was right to spend billions protecting people during the pandemic and the energy shock triggered by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but we cannot leave our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab.

“That’s why the Prime Minister has made reducing debt a top priority.

“We are taking difficult decisions in the national interest to control our borrowing needs and improve productivity, so that we deliver the public services people need while keeping inflation down.”

The ONS said that net debt stood at £2.67 trillion at the end of November, equalling about 97.5% of UK gross domestic product.

Divya Sridhar, economist at PwC UK, said: “Looking ahead to the new year, falling inflation will provide some relief to public spending through both debt interest payments and inflation-linked social benefits expenditure.

“However, tax cuts announced in the autumn statement last month will come into play, and sluggish growth will also impact Government revenues.”