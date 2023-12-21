Cut demand for flying if net zero policies not working by 2025, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cut demand for flying if net zero policies not working by 2025, say MPs

By Press Association
Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise (Tim Goode/PA)
The Government should consider actively reducing demand for flying if its current policies on cutting aviation emissions are not working fast enough by 2025, MPs have said.

Ministers have resisted the idea of telling people they should fly less, preferring instead to rely on the development of low-carbon alternatives to kerosene.

These sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) can include ammonia, synthetic fuels or biomass – made from oils, fats, municipal waste or non-food crops.

Experts have questioned the viability of simply switching fuels, with scientists from the Royal Society calculating that replacing jet fuel with biomass would require half the UK’s agricultural land.

Hydrogen has also been touted as an alternative but this would require a significant change in infrastructure on planes, airports and in its transportation, and would need a huge amount of renewable energy to produce it.

Figures taken pre-pandemic show aviation accounts for 8% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions and this, like all other sectors, must fall in line with the Government’s net zero by 2050 target.

The Environment Audit Committee (EAC) is concerned the Government’s Jet Zero Strategy is not doing enough to stem rising aviation emissions.

MPs want the Government to include these in its Carbon Budget assessments – the road maps towards net zero by 2050.

EAC member, Jerome Mayhew, said: “Aviation’s path to decarbonisation is substantially slower than that of many other sectors of the economy, and will require a number of different initiatives to make a tangible impact.

“First, the correct legislation needs to be in place. Despite promises over the years, the Government is yet to include aviation emissions in its Carbon Budgets which monitor progress in the UK’s emissions reduction policies.

“Second, we must support industry in developing new technologies and fuels, and provide the right certainty and definitions for what can be coined a sustainable aviation fuel.

Windfarm
Hydrogen would require lots of renewable energy but many projects face huge delays in connecting to the grid (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“These new technologies must not only reduce CO2 emissions, but take into account and mitigate other environmental impacts associated with aviation.

“And finally, we must champion the UK innovation on zero carbon aircraft here at home for UK flights.”

The committee said domestic flights, which accounted for 3.7% of the UK’s emissions in 2019, could with the right innovation be run on electricity, which if produced renewably would result in zero emissions flights.

They also want the Government to ensure that any SAFs produced in the UK are truly sustainable and for there to be more research into the climate impacts beyond that from carbon dioxide, such as through soot or sulphur compound emissions.

If its policies are not cutting emissions fast enough, the Government should consider reducing demand instead, the committee said.

The Government has been contacted for comment.