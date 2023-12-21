Putin’s Russia a ‘real and constant threat’ to Europe – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Putin’s Russia a ‘real and constant threat’ to Europe – Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to meet British troops at Tapa forward operating Nato base, near the Russian border in Estonia (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to meet British troops at Tapa forward operating Nato base, near the Russian border in Estonia (PA)

Russia is a “real and constant threat” to Europe, Sir Keir Starmer said as he visited British troops deployed near the border with Vladimir Putin’s country.

The Labour leader visited soldiers stationed in Estonia to stress his party’s commitment to Nato and thank them for their service over Christmas.

As well as the military threat from Mr Putin’s actions, underlined by the war in Ukraine, there was also the risk of other forms of “interference” by the Russian state.

Sir Keir said the UK and its allies “need to be prepared, we need to deter” in response to Moscow’s actions.

The Labour leader said: “I think we have to be mindful of that threat from Russia to Europe, to ourselves in the UK and the interference that goes on.”

He said there was a “real and constant threat from Russia, measured in years, and measured back home in the UK as well”.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Estonia
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey with troops at Tapa forward operating Nato base, near the Russian border in Estonia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir, accompanied by shadow defence secretary John Healey, visited the troops in the Estonian snow.

The Labour leader, who polls suggest is on track to enter No 10 after next year’s general election, has been at pains to highlight the policy shift from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who has suggested military alliances such as Nato should ultimately be disbanded.

Sir Keir and Mr Healey used the visit to praise British military personnel for helping to protect Nato’s eastern flank.

The pair were expected to observe military exercises before joining troops in the canteen over lunch.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Estonia
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on a military vehicle during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of the visit, Mr Healey said: “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win. We stand ready to back further assistance to Ukraine and our Nato allies like Estonia.”

Amid signs of war fatigue among Ukraine’s Western allies, Labour has heaped pressure on Rishi Sunak’s Government to reveal the UK’s plans for future military aid for Ukraine.

The UK gave £4.6 billion of military aid across 2022 and 2023.