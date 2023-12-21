Jump in flu and novovirus patients adds to pressure on hospitals

The number of patients in England with flu or norovirus is continuing to rise, adding more pressure on hospitals already facing a range of challenges including a strike by junior doctors.

An average of 648 people were in hospital each day last week with flu, up by nearly two-thirds (61%) from 402 in the previous week, including 30 people in critical care beds, NHS data shows.

It is the highest number so far this winter, but is below the equivalent figure for this point last year – 2,088 – when the UK was in the middle of its worst flu season for a decade.

(PA Graphics)

Norovirus levels also remain on the increase, with an average of 566 adult hospital beds filled last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is up 12% from 506 beds the previous week and is 56% higher than at this stage last year, when the average stood at 363.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of diarrhoea and vomiting, spreading easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

The figures come as junior doctors in England take fresh industrial action as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

The latest strike began at 7am on December 20 and runs for 72 hours until 7am on December 23, with a further six-day strike planned for early January.

(PA Graphics)

In addition to rising levels of flu and norovirus, the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 now looks to be on an upwards trend, with an average of 3,246 people in hospital in England each day last week, up from 2,762 the previous week – although less than half the average at this point last year (6,918).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said the latest figures show “winter is well and truly with us”, adding: “While NHS staff across the country are doing everything they can to get as many people as possible home in time for Christmas, we are aware the latest strikes could impact on almost all routine care including likely difficulties discharging patients.

“We have already said we expect this to be the most challenging winter yet with strike action in the mix and high occupancy in our hospitals is deeply concerning as our hardworking staff juggle seasonal viruses and strikes going into Christmas.

“Despite these challenges, and thanks to our robust winter and recovery planning, we can see considerable progress being made for patients compared to the same period last year, with over 1,000 more adult beds in place, staff answering the majority of 111 calls within one minute, and ambulance handover delays down a third on last year.”