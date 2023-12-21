Hunt signs post-Brexit financial services deal with Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt signs post-Brexit financial services deal with Switzerland

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has signed a financial services deal with Switzerland which he called a ‘global first’ (PA)
Jeremy Hunt has signed a financial services deal with Switzerland aimed at easing UK firms’ access to the Swiss market and vice versa.

Banking trade body UK Finance said it was a “landmark agreement” which could pave the way for deals with other key global financial centres.

The post-Brexit deal, based on mutual recognition of domestic laws and regulations, was signed by the Chancellor and his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter in Bern.

Mr Hunt said it was a “global first” which “builds on the UK and Switzerland’s strengths as two of the world’s largest financial centres”.

“It cements open access for financial services between our two nations for decades to come, helping us grow the economy and serving as a blueprint for future agreements with other key trading partners.”

It will create a framework to facilitate cross-border trade in wholesale financial services, with the Treasury hoping this will boost the City of London.

When Britain left the European Union it risked losing the benefits of its former trading arrangements with Switzerland, which were based on Brussels’ rules despite it not being a member state.

The new deal will mean frictionless, cross-border provision of financial services between the UK and Switzerland across areas such as asset management, banking and investment services.

UK Finance chief executive David Postings said: “The UK-Switzerland Mutual Recognition Agreement is a landmark agreement.

“Given it’s been drafted specifically for the financial services sector, the market access provisions and measures aimed at removing regulatory barriers go much further than those normally included in trade deals.

“The innovative agreement sets an ambitious precedent and we hope it will serve as the new standard for future deals with other financial centres around the world.”

For certain sectors it means that a firm based in the UK will be able to serve clients in Switzerland while largely following UK rules, and vice versa.

The Treasury said the deal will also mean that the UK will be exempt from a 2024 requirement for foreign insurance firms to establish a base in the country before serving Swiss clients.