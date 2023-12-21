Health Secretary told to ‘stop trying to divide’ doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary told to ‘stop trying to divide’ doctors

By Press Association
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has been urged to get back around the table with junior doctors (PA)
The British Medical Association (BMA) has told Health Secretary Victoria Atkins to “stop trying to divide” the profession and “turn her focus to getting back around the table” with junior doctors.

It comes after Ms Atkins suggested some medics are “deeply uncomfortable” about the timing of strikes.

Junior doctors in England are on the second day of a 72-hour walkout and are due to return to work at 7am on December 23.

They will also strike for six days from January 3, the longest spell of industrial action in the NHS’s history.

Ms Atkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday: “There will be many, many doctors listening to this who feel deeply uncomfortable that their committee has called these strikes at this time. I would encourage anyone who feels like that quietly to consider whether this committee is in fact representing their views.

“I know, for example, that consultants and nurses and other doctors who aren’t on strike are, today and yesterday, and will be over January, coming in, doing extra shifts to ensure that that level of care is provided for patients.

“They are being expected by the junior doctors’ committee to pick up the slack of their strikes.”

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairmen, Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, said: “It’s disappointing after what we felt was an improved tone and approach from Ms Atkins, compared with that of her predecessor, that she appears to have a different recollection of our discussions.

“Throughout negotiations with the Government we had a mutually agreed deadline for them to make a credible offer. This deadline passed and we were therefore forced to call strikes.

“We did not walk away from negotiations and we are happy to talk to Ms Atkins at any time. It is the Government’s insistence that they will not talk while strikes are scheduled that is blocking progress and wasting unnecessary time.

“We appeal directly to Ms Atkins and the Government to drop this precondition and get back around the table.”

They said BMA mandates “are derived from democratic votes”, while members of the junior doctors committee “are working junior doctors, elected by their peers and are engaging with thousands of colleagues across the country on a daily basis, and the profession remains united in support”.

“The Health Secretary says she wants to ‘get this done’,” Dr Laurenson and Dr Trivedi said.

“If she is serious about this, she should stop trying to divide the profession and instead turn her focus to getting back around the table with us.”

The strike was called earlier this month after weeks of talks with ministers.

The BMA wants full pay restoration for its members, which the Government said would amount to a 35% pay rise and is unaffordable.

Consultant members of the BMA are voting on an offer from the Government, as are specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors.