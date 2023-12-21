Hunt: Falling government borrowing costs may pave way for spring tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hunt: Falling government borrowing costs may pave way for spring tax cuts

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has signalled that lower government borrowing costs may give him the fiscal headroom to cut taxes in his spring Budget.

It comes after official figures showed UK inflation eased back to its lowest level for more than two years last month, lowering the cost of servicing national debt.

With inflation coming down and hopes for interest rate reductions next year, economists have predicted that the Chancellor could see his headroom roughly double as a result.

This could allow him to cut personal taxes in the spring 2024 Budget, which he is expected to use to set the tone for a general election which could take place later in the spring or autumn.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Mr Hunt told Bloomberg Television during a visit to Switzerland on Wednesday that the Government plans to “cut the tax burden if we are able to”.

But he cautioned that it is not clear what he can do before he sees the new Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts next year.

“If debt interest payments go down then potentially that gives me more headroom and I could use that in lots of different ways, but I would never use it in a way that would compromise the battle against inflation,” Mr Hunt said.

“We would like to bring down the tax burden in a way that is responsible.”

The Chancellor began to ease the historically high tax burden in his November autumn statement by cutting national insurance and announcing savings for businesses, delighting Tory MPs who have long lobbied for tax cuts.

Despite the earnings bonus, millions of workers will face a squeeze on their finances with the tax burden still set to reach a record high.

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.9% in November, down from 4.6% in October, and the lowest level since September 2021.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met his self-imposed target of halving the rate of inflation in 2023, prices are still rising at almost twice the level of the Bank of England’s 2% mandate.

Mr Hunt said there is “still work to do” in bringing down inflation and that it continues to be ministers’ immediate priority.

A faster rate of decline in inflation could also prompt the Bank of England to cut interest rates, something which would ease the financial pressure on mortgage holders in election year.

The Chancellor declined to comment on the outlook for interest rates, but said: “I think people will start feeling more optimistic about their personal finances if they see interest rates on a downward trajectory.”