Black Friday deals drive jump in UK retail sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Black Friday deals drive jump in UK retail sales

By Press Association
Retail sales grew stronger than expected last month as shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains and bought Christmas presents, according to official figures (PA)
Retail sales grew stronger than expected last month as shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains and bought Christmas presents, according to official figures (PA)

Retail sales grew stronger than expected last month as shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains and bought Christmas presents, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that retail sales volumes increased by 1.3% in November.

It was ahead of the predictions of economists, who had forecast 0.4% growth for the month.

The ONS also revised its data for October upwards, reporting that there was zero growth in retail sales after previously estimating a fall of 0.3%.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Retail sales grew strongly in November as heavy Black Friday discounting encouraged shoppers to spend.

“However, with the three-month trend continuing to fall and overall sales still below pre-pandemic levels, it’s still a challenging time for retailers.

“In the latest month, household goods retailers, clothing shops and department stores all reported robust sales, with computer stores, sports equipment, toy shops and cosmetics stores particularly benefitting from the impact of their Black Friday promotions.”

The data revealed that sales volumes at non-food stores, which include clothing and department stores, rose by 2.3% in November, increased from 0.2% in October.

Retailers said this was supported during the month by earlier Black Friday sales and sharp discounts to price as shops sought to attract more shoppers.

Households goods stores were among the strongest performers, with 3.5% growth, amid strong demand for furniture.

Meanwhile, food shops saw volumes increase by 0.8% for the month.

Supermarkets saw modest growth of 0.1%, with specialist food shops, such as butchers and bakers, reporting a very strong month, with growth of 8.5%, due to earlier Christmas shopping.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Many retailers tried to give sales a needed boost in November by starting their Black Friday sales even earlier this year.

“Cosmetics and toiletries had another strong month as consumers continued to splurge on smaller indulgences.

“Retailers anticipate that consumers will be making a last-minute dash to their favourite stores in the final days leading up to Christmas.”