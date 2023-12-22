New ferries could face further delay, shipyard boss warns

Two late and over-budget ferries could face a further two-month delay, the boss of the shipyard where they are being built has said.

The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa have faced multi-year delays and now have a price tag of at least £360 million – compared to an initial estimate of £97 million – during construction at the publicly-owned Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow.

In a letter to the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee at Holyrood on Thursday, Ferguson chief executive David Tydeman revealed there are now issues with the commissioning of the liquid natural gas (LNG) propulsion systems for the ships.

“I advise that there are some supplier issues around the commissioning of the LNG systems which could, if they cannot be mitigated, cause up to two months delay,” he wrote.

“We are urgently exploring mitigating actions and will update by the end of January 2024 following consideration by the board at its January meeting.”

The Glen Sannox, Mr Tydeman said, has also missed its window for dry-docking due to bad weather hampering the required works.

The dry-docking of the Glen Sannox has been delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)

As a result, the ship will undergo sea trials between January and March next year, and dry-dock between April 3 and 7.

The Glen Sannox had been slated for delivery in March next year.

A spokesperson for the yard said the full impact on the changes to dry-docking will be assessed at the board’s meeting next month.

“Glen Sannox will now make the trip to dry-dock on April 3, which is the first free slot at Dales Marine due to bookings made by other vessels,” they said in a statement.

“Instead of happening before the sea trials programme as initially planned, this will now take place after the trials are complete.

“While at dry-dock, final surveys of the ship’s underwater body will be carried out by Lloyds Register and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and is likely to take three to four days.

“The impact of this later dry-docking on eventual handover will be reviewed and clarified in discussion with all partners.”

Construction of the Glen Rosa – which is due to be delivered next year – is on track to be completed on March 12.

We've received a Quarterly Update from Ferguson Marine which sets out a further review “of the dates and budget” being undertaken. Cab Sec @neilcgray calls this ‘extremely concerning’. Read the update: https://t.co/RZ4wip1KyN Letter from @neilcgray: https://t.co/mm5FQW5H7J pic.twitter.com/rRaJoMRe0V — Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee (@SP_NetZero) December 22, 2023

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the news is “extremely concerning”, adding: “I also note with deep disappointment that the CEO has also signalled a risk of further delay, and I have continued to impress upon the CEO that any further slippage in the programme would have a considerable impact on the island communities.

“I also met with the chair of Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow and have impressed on him the need to ensure that every possible mitigation to further delays is in place.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Alex Rowley said: “It beggars belief that even more delays seem to be on the horizon for these long-awaited ferries.

“The Cabinet Secretary’s sympathetic words will ring hollow with the islanders and shipyard workers dealing with years of ferry chaos on the SNP’s watch.

“The Scottish Government must set out a real plan to deliver these ferries without any more delays or cost increases, so island communities can get the service they deserve and Scotland’s shipbuilding industry can thrive.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “These are shocking revelations from Neil Gray and David Tydeman. It looks highly likely that the cost of building the Glen Sannox could rise again and there could be yet another delay.

“It goes from bad to worse and all the while islanders are the ones who are suffering.

“Every time we are given a completion date, it slips. At some point Neil Gray is going to have to say how much more money he is prepared to put into the yard. So far it has been a blank cheque.