Cameron says watered-down UN vote on Gaza signals ‘greater unity’ over response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cameron says watered-down UN vote on Gaza signals ‘greater unity’ over response

By Press Association
Lord Cameron welcomed the UN Security Council vote (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Lord Cameron welcomed the UN Security Council vote (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Lord David Cameron has said there is “greater unity” over the response to the crisis in Gaza after the UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution calling for the immediate acceleration of aid deliveries to civilians.

The UK Foreign Secretary repeated calls for steps towards a “sustainable ceasefire” following the approval of the vote by 13-0, with the United States and Russia abstaining.

But charities and aid organisations said the resolution does not go far enough and urged the UK to call for a permanent and immediate cessation of violence.

It came after a US veto of a Russian amendment that would have restored the call for a suspension of hostilities, which is absent from the revised text.

That vote was 10 members in favour, the US against and four abstentions.

The new resolution was negotiated during a week-and-a-half of high-level diplomacy by the United States, the United Arab Emirates on behalf of Arab nations and others.

Lord Cameron welcomed the vote as “good news” in a statement, saying:  “Crucially, the resolution also calls for steps towards a sustainable ceasefire.

“This is an outcome that I advocated for last week along with the German foreign minister and strongly think is the right approach.

“A sustainable ceasefire must mean that Hamas is no longer there, able to threaten Israel with rocket attacks and other forms of terrorism.”

He added: “It has been a difficult process to reach agreement within the UN but there is now greater unity and purpose about what needs to happen to relieve the humanitarian crisis, and to start working towards the sustainable ceasefire that the British government has argued for.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also welcomed the vote, saying: “The next humanitarian truce is urgent, and in the space it brings, intense diplomacy should begin to set new terms under which fighting does not restart and the risk of escalation is reduced.

“Hamas must release all the remaining hostages, end all attacks on Israel and have no role in the future governance of Gaza. Israel must agree to end its bombing campaign, allow a humanitarian surge into Gaza, and end settler violence and displacement in the West Bank.”

He said a sustained ceasefire was “necessary, but not sufficient” to ensuring long-term peace in the region, insisting there must be “a new political process that has the capacity, conviction and commitment to turn a rhetoric around two states living side by side in peace into reality”.

Charities and human rights organisations said that the resolution does not go far enough.

Amnesty urged the UK Government to “make the case for an urgently needed, immediate and enduring ceasefire” while ActionAid warned that without a ceasefire, aid cannot be delivered “safely and at scale”.

William Bell, head of Middle East policy at Christian Aid, said the vote had “fallen short” of backing a ceasefire, adding: “Only a permanent ceasefire can safely deliver the scale of humanitarian aid required. Pressure must also be kept up until the unconditional release of all hostages is agreed.”

Israel’s war to destroy Hamas has killed more than 20,000 people, health officials in Gaza have said. It follows Hamas’s October 7 attacks, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

Israel’s expanding aerial and ground offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in modern history, displacing nearly 85% of a population of 2.3 million and levelling wide swathes of the tiny coastal enclave.

On Friday, the US won the removal of a tougher call in the UN Security Council resolution for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas.

The vote was the first on the war to make it through the council after the US vetoed two earlier ones calling for humanitarian pauses and a full ceasefire.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian affairs chief, lamented inaction over the conflict.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “That such a brutal conflict has been allowed to continue and for this long – despite the widespread condemnation, the physical and mental toll and the massive destruction – is an indelible stain on our collective conscience.”