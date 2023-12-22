Motorola loses appeal against price cap for emergency services radio network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Motorola loses appeal against price cap for emergency services radio network

By Press Association
Motorola described the ruling as ‘highly concerning’ (PA)
Motorola described the ruling as ‘highly concerning’ (PA)

Motorola has lost its appeal against the competition watchdog’s decision to cap the price it can charge for the radio network used by all of the UK’s emergency services.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) previously said emergency services had no option but to use Motorola’s Airwave Network so the business can charge “prices well above competitive levels”.

The CMA said the decision to cap prices will reduce the current price by almost £200 million per year.

After calling what the CMA called a “fair return” an “unprecedented overreach (which) will have a chilling effect on long-term investment”, Motorola appealed against the decision.

On Friday the Competition Appeal Tribunal, chaired by Bridget Lucas KC, ruled that their challenge was “fundamentally flawed” and that CMA’s approach was “not irrational or inconsistent”.

Motorola described the ruling as “highly concerning” adding: “In our decades of operating nationwide public safety networks around the world, we have not seen anything like this.”

The CMA said it will limit the amount Motorola can charge “to a level that would apply in a well-functioning competitive market”.

The cap will run until 2029, although there will be a review in three years.

Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent panel of experts conducting the CMA investigation, said: “Our investigation showed that Motorola held all the cards when it came to pricing.

“With no other providers in the market, our fire, police and ambulance services had no choice but to pay the rates set by Motorola – meaning they paid almost £200 million a year more than they would have if the market was working well.

“Our price cap puts a limit on how much Motorola can now charge for the use of its Airwave Network.

“This ensures lower prices for these key services, and ultimately less cost for taxpayers, while allowing Motorola to invest in the network to ensure that quality and safety are maintained.”

The Airwave Network was set up through Home Office procurement in 2000.

The original contract was to run until 2019 or 2020 when it was expected to be replaced by a new system using a commercial 4G mobile network.

But the new system was delayed and is not expected to come online until 2029, leaving Airwave with a continued monopoly.

The CMA said it opened an investigation into mobile radio network services In October 2021 amid concerns that the market might not be working well.

The watchdog said that UK emergency services currently have no choice but to continue using Motorola’s Airwave Network, due to a lack of alternative providers.

In a statement after the ruling, a spokesman for Motorola Solutions said: “Motorola Solutions strongly disagrees with the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s decision.

“It is highly concerning that a regulator can be allowed to tear up, mid-term, a negotiated and mutually agreed binding contract – even more so one with a sovereign government.

“We believe this unprecedented overreach will have a chilling effect on long-term investment and contracting with the UK Government.

“In our decades of operating nationwide public safety networks around the world, we have not seen anything like this.

“Motorola Solutions remains committed to vigorously protecting its contractual position and we are considering all options, including our intent to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.”