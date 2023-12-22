Labour pledges to support drivers through cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to support drivers through cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
Labour has pledged to support drivers through the cost-of-living crisis (Brian Lawless/PA Images)
Labour has pledged to support drivers through the cost-of-living crisis, as millions across the country hit the road to head home for the Christmas period.

The party is seeking to crack down on car insurance costs, improve public transport options and remove planning barriers to upgrade transport networks.

Additionally, shadow transport minister Louise Haigh said Labour will “boost the charge point rollout”.

Labour claims these changes could save drivers up to £668 a year in lower running costs and cut journey times by reducing traffic on our roads.

Labour pledged to support drivers through the cost-of-living crisis and improve public transport (Andrew Mulligan/PA Images)

This comes as the latest consumer price inflation statistics from the ONS show car insurance costs have risen by 51% in the year between October 2022 and October 2023.

Ms Haigh said: “Whilst the cost-of-living crisis has continued to hammer drivers up and down the country and the state of our infrastructure worsens by the day, the Conservatives have sat back and done nothing.

“Car insurance costs have soared, our crumbling roads are in a sorry state and traffic remains a nightmare.

“Labour will take action on unfair car insurance costs, remove barriers so infrastructure improvements are actually delivered, reduce the traffic clogging up our roads and boost the charge point rollout.”

In response, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This is laughable from a Labour Party that is imposing anti-motorist policies wherever they are in power – from blanket 20mph zones and a refusal to build any new roads in Wales to charging the poorest drivers just for going to work in outer London.

“This Conservative Government recently set out our Plan for Drivers – shining a light on how Labour are letting motorists down where they are in power – from local councils to the London Mayoralty and Welsh Government – and delivering the long-term solutions to back drivers.”