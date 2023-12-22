Labour pledges to support drivers through cost-of-living crisis

Labour has pledged to support drivers through the cost-of-living crisis, as millions across the country hit the road to head home for the Christmas period.

The party is seeking to crack down on car insurance costs, improve public transport options and remove planning barriers to upgrade transport networks.

Additionally, shadow transport minister Louise Haigh said Labour will “boost the charge point rollout”.

Labour claims these changes could save drivers up to £668 a year in lower running costs and cut journey times by reducing traffic on our roads.

Labour pledged to support drivers through the cost-of-living crisis and improve public transport (Andrew Mulligan/PA Images)

This comes as the latest consumer price inflation statistics from the ONS show car insurance costs have risen by 51% in the year between October 2022 and October 2023.

Ms Haigh said: “Whilst the cost-of-living crisis has continued to hammer drivers up and down the country and the state of our infrastructure worsens by the day, the Conservatives have sat back and done nothing.

“Car insurance costs have soared, our crumbling roads are in a sorry state and traffic remains a nightmare.

“Labour will take action on unfair car insurance costs, remove barriers so infrastructure improvements are actually delivered, reduce the traffic clogging up our roads and boost the charge point rollout.”

In response, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This is laughable from a Labour Party that is imposing anti-motorist policies wherever they are in power – from blanket 20mph zones and a refusal to build any new roads in Wales to charging the poorest drivers just for going to work in outer London.

“This Conservative Government recently set out our Plan for Drivers – shining a light on how Labour are letting motorists down where they are in power – from local councils to the London Mayoralty and Welsh Government – and delivering the long-term solutions to back drivers.”