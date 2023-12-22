Thousands heading for festive dip will swim in sewage-dumped waters Lib Dems say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Thousands heading for festive dip will swim in sewage-dumped waters Lib Dems say

By Press Association
Swimmers heading into the sea at a Christmas Day dip in Brighton last year (Chris Ison/PA Images)
Swimmers heading into the sea at a Christmas Day dip in Brighton last year (Chris Ison/PA Images)

Thousands of Britons heading for a festive dip will be swimming in sewage-dumped waters, the Lib Dems have said, as they called for a ban on dumping in swimming areas.

Across the country, swimmers flock to beaches and lakes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Of 32 event locations analysed by the Liberal Democrats, there were almost 1,000 sewage spills last year.

In Saundersfoot, South Wales, where a New Year’s Day swim is set to take place, more than a thousand hours of sewage has been pumped into the water.

Meanwhile, those heading to Cirencester for a Boxing Day charity paddle will wade through waters which have suffered from 67 sewage discharges lasting a total of 405 hours last year.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron
Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said there needs to be a ban on sewage dumping in swimming areas (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images)

In total, 4,574 hours worth of sewage was spilled on beach fronts where festive swimmers are expected to visit this year, according to the Liberal Democrats.

Former party leader Tim Farron said there “needs to be a ban on sewage dumping in swimming areas”.

The MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale added: “The freezing cold water should be the only thing swimmers worry about, not sewage floating by them.”

A Surfers Against Sewage report found there were 1,924 cases of people getting sick due to suspected sewage pollution over the last year, nearly triple the number of cases reported in the previous year.

Earlier this month, Mr Farron tabled an amendment to the Victims And Prisoners Bill for a new sewage illness compensation scheme but this was defeated.

Mr Farron, the Party’s environment spokesperson, said: “This is a real Christmas stink for so many hoping to enjoy their traditional festive swim. The freezing cold water should be the only thing swimmers worry about, not sewage floating by them.

“It’s disgusting that our coastlines and lakes have been polluted by this foul habit. There needs to be a ban on sewage discharges in swimming areas. When will Conservative ministers finally clamp down on profiteering water firms who are destroying our environment?

“It was shocking to see Conservative MPs block plans to compensate swimmers made sick by sewage. Not only are they letting them pump sewage into waterways, but they are also content for swimmers to get sick.”

Coastal swims in areas from Eastbourne, Sussex, to St Ives, Cornwall, have been struck by a year of sewage discharges.

In Brighton, a festive swimming event takes place where Southern Water does not monitor sewage, leaving swimmers oblivious to the water quality.

In 2021 outdoor swimmers in Oxfordshire were forced to cancel their Boxing Day river dip after Thames Water company announced a sewage discharge on Christmas Day.