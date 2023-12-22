Labour MP suspended for racial incident ‘charged taxpayers for equality course’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MP suspended for racial incident ‘charged taxpayers for equality course’

By Press Association
Neil Coyle had the Labour whip restored earlier this year (PA)
Neil Coyle had the Labour whip restored earlier this year (PA)

A Labour MP who was suspended after using “abusive language with racial overtones” towards a journalist went on to charge taxpayers for equality training.

Neil Coyle, who rejoined Sir Keir Starmer’s party after having the whip restored earlier this year, claimed £295 in expenses for the course, as first reported by The Independent.

The MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark was suspended from Labour last year following an incident in a Commons bar during which he was said to have made Sinophobic comments towards political journalist Henry Dyer.

Mr Coyle went on to put an equality training course in January 2023 on expenses, it has emerged.

Labour MP Kim Johnson told The Independent it was “an outrage for Neil Coyle to charge the taxpayer in his attempt to atone for his racist and abusive behaviour” and called on Sir Keir to “seriously reconsider removing the whip again”.

UK Parliament portraits
Kim Johnson criticised Neil Coyle (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Labour declined to comment.

Mr Coyle was suspended from the Commons for five days earlier this year after being found to have breached Parliament’s harassment rules over the original incident.

He used “abusive language with racial overtones” towards Mr Dyer as well as separately directing “foul-mouthed and drunken abuse” towards another MP’s assistant, according to the Independent Expert Panel, which examines complaints against MPs.

In the incident involving Mr Dyer, Mr Coyle and a group including the reporter were discussing Labour MP Barry Gardiner, who received donations from a woman later revealed by MI5 to be a Chinese spy.

Mr Coyle suggested his colleague was being paid by “Fu Manchu”, a fictional Chinese “supervillain”, before Mr Dyer explained that he is British-Chinese.

Mr Coyle told the journalist that he could tell from how he looked that he had been giving renminbi, the Chinese currency, to Mr Gardiner.

Later, leaving the bar, Mr Dyer sought to defuse the situation by waving goodbye to Mr Coyle. The MP was found to have put two fingers up at the reporter in response.

Mr Coyle was reinstated as a Labour MP in May, with opposition chief whip Alan Campbell telling him that “drinking does not in any way excuse his behaviour” but that the party recognised his efforts to address his problematic conduct.

A Parliamentary Labour Party committee meeting heard that Mr Coyle had undertaken two programmes regarding managing alcohol since his suspension and had stopped drinking entirely.

In an apology in the Commons, he said he was “ashamed” of his behaviour and said the intervention had “quite possibly saved my life” by compelling him to stop drinking.

“I wish to specifically apologise to the two complainants who were subject to my drunk and offensive behaviour and attitude,” he said.

“I cannot apologise enough for the harm and upset caused, and I’m ashamed of my conduct frankly. It should not have happened.”

Mr Coyle has been contacted for comment.