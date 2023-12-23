Levelling up funding for Scotland increased £840m in 2023, says Jack

Scotland’s share of levelling up funding has increased by £840 million since the end of 2022, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

As 2023 draws to a close, the UK Government said it has invested £2.92 billion for community projects across the country.

The 40% increase in a year is the equivalent of £535 for every Scot, compared to £380 at the end of last year.

The fund invests in local infrastructure projects in an attempt to “rejuvenate” communities, Mr Jack said.

It comes after the UK Government announced £8 million from the Community Ownership Fund for 17 Scottish projects.

The Firth of Forth is one of two new freeports being established in Scotland (PA)

Over the year, it has seen £52 million allocated to develop two freeports in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth, and the Firth of Forth, which are estimated to create tens of thousands of jobs.

Mr Jack said: “I’m delighted to confirm that our levelling up commitment to communities across Scotland now stands at more than £2.9 billion.

“It has been a bumper year in both the pace and scale of investment right across Scotland. This money is making a real impact, rejuvenating communities, creating jobs, boosting the economy and attracting further investment.

“We are seeing the dividends of listening to the ambitious ideas of local organisations and bringing in the resources to make things happen.

“We are focused on continuing to work with local partners and the Scottish Government to deliver the change the country needs to put Scotland and the UK on the right path for the future.”