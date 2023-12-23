MSP warns of ‘tragic consequences’ of drink and drug-driving over festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP warns of ‘tragic consequences’ of drink and drug-driving over festive period

By Press Association
Audrey Nicoll urged people to avoid alcohol completely if they planned to drive (Philip Toscano/PA)
An SNP MSP with three decades of policing experience has warned of the tragedies of drink and drug-driving ahead of the festive period.

Audrey Nicoll said more than 700 drivers were detected for drink or drug-driving offences over the 2022/23 Christmas period.

The Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP retired from the force in 2015 after holding detective sergeant roles during her 30 years in the job.

Now she is backing a Police Scotland campaign to discourage people from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle if they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Data from last year’s campaign, which ran from December 1 2022 to January 2 2023, showed 722 drink or drug-driving offences were detected, compared to 628 the previous year.

The force carried out a total of 3,049 checks during the 2022/23 festive period.

Ms Nicoll said: “While the festive season is a time for us to come together with friends and family, our enjoyment cannot come at the expense of our safety, and that of those around us.

“Police Scotland will be visible this festive season, undertaking routine checks to ensure that Scotland’s roads are safe.

“We know driving under the influence can have tragic consequences and sadly we tend to see a spike in traffic collisions related to drug and alcohol consumption during the Christmas period.

“The safest and best advice for the public is to avoid alcohol completely if you plan to drive, or to plan your travel in advance if you are going to enjoy some festive spirit.”