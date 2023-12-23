Traditions such as pantomime could be included in new cultural heritage register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditions such as pantomime could be included in new cultural heritage register

By Press Association
Traditions such as pantomime and carol-singing could be included in a new register of cultural heritage under new Government proposals (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Traditions such a pantomime, carol-singing and Christmas wreath making could be included in a new register of cultural heritage in the UK.

The Government has said it intends to ratify the 2003 Unesco Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Culture minister Lord Parkinson said the Government hopes to “celebrate treasured traditions from every corner of the UK” and support the people who practise them.

Under the new proposals, Hogmanay, Burns Night, Shrove Tuesday, and the Welsh tradition of holding Eisteddfodau, where all cultural activities including singing and spoken word are conducted in the Welsh language, could be recognised under the new proposals.

Eisteddfod
Welsh tradition of holding Eisteddfodau, where singing and spoken word are conducted in the Welsh language, could be recognised under the new proposals (Barry Batchelor/PA Images)

Artisanal crafts such as basket-weaving, thatching and the arts of creating tartan and tweed, as well as the practitioners of these traditions, are also to be considered.

The register could also include traditions brought to the UK by immigrant communities, such as Notting Hill Carnival and steel-drumming.

These practices are often also referred to as “intangible cultural heritage” or “living heritage” and are inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.

The 2003 Unesco Convention will seek to protect “intangible cultural heritage” or “living heritage” inherited from our ancestors, which are recognised as being key part of national life.

A public consultation on the Government’s proposed approach to implementing the Convention across the UK launched today.

Hogmanay 2023
Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle during street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “The UK is rich in traditions which are passed down from generation to generation.

“These crafts, customs, and celebrations have helped to shape our communities and bring people together, who continue to shape them in turn.

“By ratifying this Convention, we will be able to celebrate treasured traditions from every corner of the UK, support the people who practise them, and ensure they are passed down for future generations to enjoy.”

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “Hogmanay, Burns Night and ceilidh dancing are Scottish traditions celebrated across the world and now we will be able to give them recognition alongside those from around the UK as part of this international convention.

“I encourage communities across the country to nominate their local traditions that will be ratified and help to preserve them for generations to come.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “We have a huge number of wonderful traditions and customs in Wales that help make our nation unique and distinct, and it’s great that many of these will now be formally recorded and recognised.

“It’s important to preserve and protect living heritage, as well as physical landmarks and heritage sites, to pass onto future generations and maintain our special Welsh culture.”

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “Northern Ireland has a rich culture, and I welcome this initiative to enable communities to nominate what matters to them for recognition.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure the UK’s cultural heritage is preserved for the benefit of future generations.”