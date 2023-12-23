No one gets between me and Doctor Who on Christmas Day — Speaker’s chaplain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No one gets between me and Doctor Who on Christmas Day — Speaker’s chaplain

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa will be starring in Monday’s Christmas special of Doctor Who as the fifteenth Time Lord (Handout/PA)
After serving the Lord during the busy Christmas season, the Commons Speaker’s chaplain will enjoy another ritual — relaxing by watching the Time Lord.

The Venerable Tricia Hillas said, after wrapping up her Christmas duties at Westminster Abbey, nothing will get in the way of her watching the newest instalment of Doctor Who on the BBC.

Like millions of other sci-fi fans, Mrs Hillas will be tuning in to watch Ncuti Gatwa, who recently became the fifteenth doctor, in action during the Christmas Day special.

Mrs Hillas, who is also a canon steward and archdeacon of Westminster, will be part of a host of Church of England services at the Abbey on Christmas Eve before returning for three further services on Christmas Day.

After that, it will be time to put the day job and life in Westminster aside for a personal passion.

“Come about seven o’clock at night, I’ll be feet-up, comfortably watching the Doctor Who special — that is what I’ve booked in.

“Nothing gets between me and that,” she told PA news agency.

Mrs Hillas added: “It will be fab. (But) don’t call me on the 26th. I’m hoping very much for a recall not to happen.”

The chaplain to Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle spent a good deal of her time before MPs broke for recess on Tuesday readying Parliament for Christmas.

She said the switching on of the lights on the Christmas tree in New Palace Yard on December 5 marked the “launch of Christmas” for those on the Westminster estate, with a chance to gather and sing carols.

Tricia Hillas
The Speaker’s Chaplain, Rev Tricia Hillas (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

While not itself a religious celebration, Mrs Hillas said there were also other opportunities put on for MPs to mark a “celebration that has some very deep roots”.

Christmas, a time when Christians mark the birth of Jesus Christ, is only second to Easter in terms of importance in the church’s calendar.

Despite the religious origins of the holiday period, the church has battled to keep the Christian message prominent as the festival takes on an increasingly secular tone in the UK.

According to polling published by YouGov in 2020, six in ten Britons who celebrate the occasion say they do so as a completely secular event.

Mrs Hillas said she is “grateful” for any “goodwill” messages she receives at this time of year, even if it comes in the form of secular-style greeting cards.

“Actually, I’m so glad that people are celebrating, to be honest,” she said.

“And good wishes, goodwill is really important, it is what we need.

“And so actually, if anyone has taken the time to celebrate and wish good for me, I’m really grateful.”