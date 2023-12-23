Pro-Palestinian protesters march on London’s Oxford Street By Press Association December 23 2023, 1.27pm Share Pro-Palestinian protesters march on London’s Oxford Street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6306795/pro-palestinian-protesters-march-on-londons-oxford-street/ Copy Link Protesters during a pro-Palestine demonstration, organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut (Lucy North/PA) Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched on London’s Oxford Street, urging Christmas shoppers to boycott “Israeli-linked” brands. A few hundred brought traffic to a standstill as part of the demonstration organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut on Saturday afternoon. They gathered in Soho Square chanting “free Palestine” before marching on the busy shopping street. Security guards blocked the entrance to fashion shop Zara, while dozens of officers followed the march. Leaflets distributed by Sisters Uncut said: “No Christmas as usual in a genocide. The UK is complicit. “Don’t fund genocide in Palestine. Boycott Israel.”