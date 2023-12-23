Cameron warns of ‘destructive’ potential of small boats issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron warns of ‘destructive’ potential of small boats issue

By Press Association
Lord Cameron suggested the Foreign Office could do more to support Rishi Sunak’s promise to ‘stop the boats’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Failing to tackle the small boats problem would be “destructive” to people’s faith in politics, Lord David Cameron has said.

The Foreign Secretary said the Government’s Rwanda legislation was “the best Bill to get the job done” as he urged rebellious Tory MPs to back it.

In a Telegraph interview, Lord Cameron suggested the Foreign Office could do more to support Rishi Sunak’s promise to “stop the boats”.

South Korean President state visit to the UK
Lord Cameron backed Rishi Sunak’s drive to ‘stop the boats’ (Frank Augstein/PA)

He suggested the Foreign Office could “get migration dialogues going with countries where some of their citizens are coming in small boats to Britain, and we should help”.

Lord Cameron said it was vital to tackle the problem of migrants boarding boats to cross the English Channel.

“Having very visible illegal migration is incredibly destructive to a country’s legal migration and immigration system, and it’s also destructive to people’s view of the ability of politicians and governments to act on their behalf,” he said.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill is set to return to the Commons in the new year, where Mr Sunak will face a battle to win support from both the Tory right who want it toughened to sideline international courts and more centrist Conservatives who are anxious about preserving the UK’s law-abiding reputation.

“It’s the best Bill to get the job done, and I think it’s a mistake to think in terms of ‘ooh, is it full-fat or half-fat?’ It’s designed to deliver the policy,” Lord Cameron said.

He insisted the European Convention on Human Rights “was not the issue” currently preventing deportation flights to Rwanda.

But looking back to his time as prime minister, he said: “If you’re asking me my view about the ECHR, I will point you to the battle over prisoner votes where the ECHR said I had to do something. I said ‘no I don’t’, and they backed down.”