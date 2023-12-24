More than 16,000 children homeless last Christmas – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 16,000 children homeless last Christmas – research

By Press Association
Nearly 50,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 16,000 children were homeless across the country last Christmas, research by the Scottish Liberal Democrats has found.

Figures provided by the Scottish Government in response to a parliamentary question from the party found that there were 28,154 live homelessness applications on December 25, 2022 – an 11% increase on the 25,458 in 2021.

The data showed 32,749 adults and 16,493 children were in temporary accommodation on Christmas day last year.

Edinburgh has the highest number of live applications, with 6,128 covering 7,465 adults and 3,902 children.

That was followed by Glasgow, with 4,863 covering a combined 9,394 individuals.

In Fife, 3,259 individuals were homeless on Christmas, followed by 2,634 in West Lothian and 2,260 in South Lanarkshire.

It means 49,242 people in Scotland were without a permanent home on Christmas 2022.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that 9,500 children – and 15,000 families – face the festive season without a permanent home

Liam McGarry, housing spokesman for the Scottish Lib Dems, is using his own experience of being made homeless at 16 to urge ministers to take action.

The party is urging the Scottish Government to build 60,000 affordable homes to address homelessness, while bringing forward legislation that would strengthen the duties on public bodies to prevent the crisis.

Mr McGarry said: “At Christmas time, most of us will have the security of a roof over our heads, but we now know that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky.

“A lack of availability, skyrocketing prices and poor-quality housing are all playing a part in making life miserable for far too many.

“Temporary council accommodation is stretched to breaking point, pushing people into unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.

“Children who find themselves homeless this Christmas will have lived their entire lives under an SNP Government. The nationalists cannot be trusted to tackle this issue.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to build more homes of every kind, re-establish social renting as a viable option and strengthen our commitment to ending homelessness across Scotland.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.