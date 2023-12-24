Christmas offers the ‘promise of a better world’, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas offers the ‘promise of a better world’, Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at the switching on of the Downing Street Christmas tree lights (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Rishi Sunak has urged people to focus on “the promise of a brighter future” in a Christmas message ahead of an election year.

The Prime Minister said Christmas was “a time of hope” but it was important to remember “those facing a difficult time”.

Mr Sunak, who is a Hindu, highlighted the “Christian values at the heart of this celebration of Christ’s birth”.

The Prime Minister said: “Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion.

“A time of hope and a promise of a better world.

“And today as we look ahead, let’s keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year.”

The Prime Minister said it was a “magical time of the year” and he thanked NHS staff, police and the armed forces for “sacrificing their Christmases this year in the service of others”.

The Christmas message came between strikes by junior doctors in England, with the longest walkout in NHS history due to begin on January 3.

Mr Sunak will call a general election in 2024, with the Tories battling to hold on to power as opinion polls suggest a healthy Labour lead.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his message to say the story of Jesus was a reminder that “in times of darkness and despair, hope, love and peace are always worth advocating for”.

He said: “Throughout the Christmas period, we see the bonds of kinship rekindled as families and friends share in the joy, the hope and the optimism that Christmas provides.

“For Christians the world over, this is a time to rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ – God’s son.

“The birth of Jesus Christ brings light into our world and reminds us that in times of darkness and despair, hope, love and peace are always worth advocating for.

“Charity, humility and selflessness take centre stage in the Christmas story – and this season serves as a reminder that these qualities should be a guiding light for all of us.”

He thanked the NHS, Royal Mail workers, military personnel, retail and hospitality staff for their work over Christmas, and praised the “generosity of churches and charities”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey praised the contribution of carers to society (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “I want to send my love and prayers to those caring for loved ones over Christmas.

“You are unsung heroes of our health system and Christmas is a time when your acts of kindness and care are felt even more.

“We hold in our hearts those less fortunate than ourselves. And to those who, this year, are without loved ones over Christmas.

“Whether through loss or the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, if you are missing family and friends at your Christmas table, you are in my thoughts.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf also reflected on the situation in the Middle East: “My prayer this Christmas is for peace and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

He also said the cost-of-living crisis would also affect people’s Christmases.

“Christmas is a special time of year where people gather with their loved ones,” the SNP leader said.

“However, I know for many people – many families in Scotland – it has been a challenging year. And as we come together over the festive period, the cost of living will be on many people’s minds.”