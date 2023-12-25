Ministers warned of danger of shelving anti-obesity measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ministers warned of danger of shelving anti-obesity measures

By Press Association
A report, commissioned by ministers, has warned of the danger of unhealthy diets in children (Chris Radburn/PA)
A report, commissioned by ministers, has warned of the danger of unhealthy diets in children (Chris Radburn/PA)

Concerns have been raised about the delay in introducing major anti-obesity policies, after an independent report warned ministers that children face the risk of diabetes, heart disease and other health issues.

The report, conducted by City, University of London and seen by The Guardian, warns that ultra-processed foods and products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) have become “normalised” in children’s diets.

Researchers working on the report, which was commissioned by the Government, also warned that low-income families in particular struggled to curb unhealthy eating.

According to the newspaper, the report warns: “While the health impacts of excessive snacking on UPF and HFSS foods are well documented amongst adults, there is growing evidence of similar impacts on infant, child and adolescent health.”

It comes after the Government announced that it was delaying a ban on junk food advertising before 9pm. Another plan to ban multibuy deals on HFSS foods, such as “buy one, get one free”, has been shelved until 2025.

According to the report, researchers want ministers to introduce the anti-obesity measures to improve the diets of children and young people.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government is helping young people live healthy, active lives by funding the distribution of 420 million pieces of fruit and vegetables to younger school children each year and delivering dramatic reductions in the amount of sugar in children’s foods like breakfast cereals, yogurts and fromage frais, through our voluntary sugar reduction programme.

“We have introduced calorie labelling on menus in restaurants, cafes and takeaways, and we are restricting the placement of less healthy products in shops and online – for example near cashiers – to reduce the likelihood of unhealthy impulse purchases.”

But Dr Paul Coleman, who co-authored the research, told the paper: “Our research shows that for low-income parents there is little option but to buy these unhealthy options, even when they know they are bad for their child’s health.

“The low cost and long shelf life of unhealthy snacks make them the most logical option, despite parents wanting to make healthy purchases.”