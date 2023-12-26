Labour warned against strengthening hunt laws amid Boxing Day parades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour warned against strengthening hunt laws amid Boxing Day parades

By Press Association
Members of the Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt at Lower Loxley, on the Staffordshire and Derbyshire border earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour has been warned to end its “running attack” on rural communities, as tens of thousands of people are set to gather for Boxing Day hunt parades.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which is widely tipped to win the next general election, has in the past called for “loopholes” in hunting legislation to be closed.

It comes amid warnings from campaigners that trail hunting, where a scent is laid for hounds to follow, is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

Campaign group the Countryside Alliance has urged Labour to abandon any plans to reopen the issue of hunting with new legal reforms.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Joe Giddens/PA)

It comes with a general election expected at some stage in the next 12 months.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner called on Labour not to bring forward further legislation but instead to “right the wrongs of the past” and end its “running attack on rural communities”.

He said: “Keir Starmer rightly talks about a future Labour government having respect for rural communities, but that needs to be more than just a catchphrase.

“Rural communities need to see action and that means working with them to better the countryside, rather than attacking those who live and work in it.”

The organisation has said that it and the British Hound Sports Association would be ready to oppose any new restrictions.

“Ultimately the countryside doesn’t want to have to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied and become victim to a toxic culture-war,” Mr Bonner said.