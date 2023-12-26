Tories float tax cuts and help for house-buyers to turn around dire polling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories float tax cuts and help for house-buyers to turn around dire polling

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s party is lagging far behind Labour in the polls (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s party is lagging far behind Labour in the polls (Jacob King/PA)

The Tories have been dropping hints they could make attention-grabbing pledges on housing and taxes as Rishi Sunak struggles to turn around his party’s major deficit in the polls.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove suggested to the Times that the Conservatives will promise to cut the up-front cost of a home for first-time buyers in a pre-election giveaway.

And the Prime Minister has ordered a “gear change” to reduce the historically high tax burden, possibly axing inheritance tax and reducing income tax, according to the Telegraph.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Michael Gove hinted at a possible boost for first-time buyers (Aaron Chown/PA)

Both reports emerged as he struggles to turn the tide in favour of his party as Labour sits around 20 points clear in the polls.

The Times said that ministers are considering Government support for longer fixed-term mortgages to reduce the size of deposits for first-time buyers.

A resurrected help-to-buy scheme was also said to be on the table for the spring budget or the Conservative election manifesto.

Asked by the Times whether the Conservatives would be able to go into the election expected next year promising more help for first-time buyers, Mr Gove said: “Oh, yes, we must. Definitely.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph said senior figures in No 10 were considering a handful of major tax cuts as Mr Sunak comes under continued pressure from Tory MPs.

Cutting inheritance tax, in a move that would benefit the wealthy, would likely create a dividing line with Labour, which is unlikely to support such a cut.

Some Conservatives have however expressed opposition to the measure as most people suffer the burden of elevated costs after a sustained period of high inflation.

The Government has not commented on either of the newspaper reports.

The next general election must be held before the end of January 2025 but it is in Mr Sunak’s power when to call it. Most people in Westminster expect it to be held in the autumn.