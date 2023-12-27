More than 3,000 people spend Christmas Day applying to vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 3,000 people spend Christmas Day applying to vote

By Press Association
2024 is likely to be a bumper year for elections in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
2024 is likely to be a bumper year for elections in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

For many people, Christmas Day is a time to focus on swapping presents or over-indulging on food – but for some, it is the ideal occasion to apply to register to vote.

A total of 3,273 applications were submitted on December 25 this year, with 3,218 online and 55 on paper forms, Government figures show.

The majority (62%) were from people aged 34 and under, while just 3% came from those aged 65 and over.

The number is up by nearly 1,000 compared with Christmas Day 2022, when 2,313 people made an application.

POLITICS Bone
(PA Graphics)

Christmas Eve and Boxing Day also saw a year-on-year rise in applications, with 4,402 forms submitted on December 24, up from 3,663 in 2022, and a further 4,913 on Boxing Day, up from 3,926.

The jump in applications to register to vote comes ahead of what should be a bumper year for elections in the UK.

Local elections are taking place across much of England on May 2, along with high-profile mayoral contests in areas including London, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, plus elections for police commissioners in most of England and Wales.

A by-election to choose a new MP for Wellingborough will be held early in the year, though the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

There is also likely to be a general election, with one due to take place – by law – no later than January 28 2025.

The Government can choose to call the general election before this date and may well do so, not least to avoid the campaign running right through next Christmas – a prospect many candidates would probably not welcome, let alone voters.

One scenario is for polling day to take place in the autumn, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using the next Conservative party conference, which would typically be held in late September or early October 2024, as a chance to launch his campaign ahead of a general election in late October or early November.

This would also give him a chance to reach his second anniversary of becoming prime minister, which falls on October 25.

But if Mr Sunak decides to go to the polls even earlier in the year, an alternative date could be May 2, to coincide with the local, mayoral and commissioner elections.

Another possibility is June, a month or so after the local elections – a pattern preferred by former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1983 and 1987.

Details on how to apply to register to vote are at

gov.uk/register-to-vote

.