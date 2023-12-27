A&E wards ‘simply can’t cope’ with demand, Tories warn

Scotland’s emergency departments “simply can’t cope” with demand, a Scottish Conservative MSP has said as figures revealed less than two-thirds of patients are seen within four hours.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday show 61.7% of those who attended A&E in the week to December 17 were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours or less – a slight improvement from 60.8% in the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims for this figure to be at least 95%.

Sandesh Gulhane said A&E units ‘are at breaking point’, despite the best efforts of NHS staff (PA)

In the week to December 17, 1,708 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E – a slight increase from the previous week.

A total of 3,719 of the near-25,000 A&E attendances waited more than eight hours, down from 3,860.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E performance is “unacceptable”.

He added: “The SNP are still failing to meet their own waiting time targets and with the distracted and discredited Michael Matheson unable to get a grip on this crisis, patients and staff are being compromised.

“It is appalling that around a third of patients are waiting longer than four hours to be seen, with nearly 4,000 patients waiting over eight hours and almost 2,000 waiting half-a-day to be seen.

“We know all too well these delays lead to tragic and avoidable deaths.

“Our A&E wards simply can’t cope with the huge demands placed on them.

“Despite the best efforts from my dedicated frontline colleagues, our emergency wards are at breaking point, which is all down to the dire workforce planning from successive SNP health secretaries.”

While Scottish Labour public health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said: “Every week lives are being put at risk by long A&E waits, but the SNP is still failing to act.

“This will be one of the most difficult winters in our NHS’s history, but we are stuck with a distracted and dishonest Health Secretary.

“Patients and staff alike are being failed by this disastrous SNP government.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson urged Scots to consider whether their condition is an emergency, before heading to A&E (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Scottish Labour has long called for action to ease the pressure on A&E, including tackling delayed discharge and supporting staff.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the pressures in A&E are being seen across the UK, but he added: “I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see, and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are determined to provide boards with the support they need to deal with intense pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate – which is relieving pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“To help relieve pressure on services this festive period, I want to remind the public to consider whether their condition is an emergency before going to A&E.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies.”