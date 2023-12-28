Three-quarters of advance fee scams perpetrated overseas, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-quarters of advance fee scams perpetrated overseas, Labour says

By Press Association
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said international fraud gangs are ‘feasting on’ the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three-quarters of advance fee scams targeting people in Britain are committed overseas, Labour has said.

Some 76.6% of offences reported in 2021 originated from outside the UK, according to party analysis of National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) data which it obtained through freedom of information requests.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry accused the Government of inaction over the scourge of international fraud gangs “feasting on Britain”.

Advance fee scams typically involve fraudsters promising a large sum of money to victims in return for a small up-front payment, which they claim will be used to obtain the money.

Some 409,000 such offences were committed in the year ending June 2023, the latest Office for National Statistics crime survey for England and Wales suggests.

The scale of advance fee fraud has grown almost sevenfold since the year before the pandemic, when just 60,000 offences were committed, according to Labour analysis of past editions of the survey.

Ms Thornberry said: “The parasites behind these international fraud gangs are feasting on Britain and all the Government can offer in response is another global summit.

“We should be demanding that concrete action is taken now by overseas countries to shut down the gangs targeting Britain, and where we are negotiating trade access to the UK market with those countries, we should ask them to work with us to tackle fraud as part of any deals.”

The Government last month hosted representatives from 12 tech companies including Facebook and TikTok in London, where a new online fraud charter was signed in a bid to combat internet scams.

The charter calls on the firms to introduce a number of measures to better protect users, including verifying new advertisers and promptly removing fraudulent content.

Earlier this year the Government released its fraud strategy, which includes measures to allow banks longer delays to payment processing so as to allow for suspect payments to be investigated.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat accused Labour of appearing to be “behind the curve” and argued the Government has taken “concrete action to crack down on fraud”.

He said: “We’ve joined forces with leading tech companies to develop and commit to the online fraud charter – the first agreement of its kind anywhere in the world.

“We’ve launched a national fraud squad to pursue the most sophisticated and harmful fraudsters. And we’ve deployed our world-class intelligence agencies to hunt down fraudsters wherever they are in the world.

“Meanwhile, Labour continue to shout from the side-lines without coming up with a proper plan.”