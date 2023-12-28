Mental health commission to be set up to support LGBT youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mental health commission to be set up to support LGBT youngsters

By Press Association
LGBT Youth Scotland will set up the commission (PA)
LGBT Youth Scotland will set up the commission (PA)

A commission is to be set up in a bid to boost mental health among LGBTQI children and young people.

The Scottish Government is providing LGBT Youth Scotland with £50,000 to help establish a Mental Health LGBT Youth Commission.

The move comes amid concerns LGBTQI+ youngsters can face what are described as “significant health inequalities” and “real barriers to accessing healthcare”.

The commission will look to make it easier for them to get help when they need it, with the work to be informed by young people who have suffered mental health problems.

Funding for the scheme was announced by mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Government hopes the project will provide important additional mental health support to LGBTQI+ young people in Scotland.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “I am happy to announce this additional support for LGBT Youth Scotland on top of the substantial investment we are already making in improving the mental health and wellbeing support provided to children, young people and their families.

“We have listened to children, young people and families, and are taking direct action in the areas where they have told us more support is needed.

“Making sure all children and young people can get the mental health and wellbeing support they need, at the right time, is important to this Government as our continued record investment in this area goes to show.”