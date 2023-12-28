UK takeover deals drop to lowest level since financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK takeover deals drop to lowest level since financial crisis

By Press Association
Takeover deals drop to lowest since financial crisis (Ian West/PA)
The value of UK takeover and merger deals slid to its lowest level since the financial crisis over the past year amid the gloomy economic backdrop.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) including UK firms or funds totalled 265.4 billion US dollars (£207.6 billion) over 2023, according to new data from LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) Deals Intelligence.

It represents a 33% slump against the same period last year and is the lowest figure since 2009.

The decline in activity has been blamed on a combination of higher interest rates and concerns over geopolitical tensions.

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group was snapped up by private equity firm Apollo this year (Ian West/PA)

The year started with a particularly weak first quarter, which had been the quietest quarter for dealmaking since the end of 2009.

In total, there were 5,500 deals announced during the year, down 19% against 2022, as valuations were also weaker in the face of the challenging economic backdrop and a number of distressed sales.

Private equity firms announced about 41.4 billion dollars (£32.4 billion) worth of deals targeting UK companies during the year, with takeovers such as Apollo’s buyout of Wagamama owner, The Restaurant Group.

The largest deal with UK involvement announced so far during 2023 was the proposed 14 billion euro (£12.2 billion) move by Permira and Blackstone to buy classifieds firm Adevinta.

Lucille Jones, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence, said: “Steeply rising interest rates and a concerning outlook for the UK economy, combined with stricter antitrust enforcement and ongoing geopolitical tensions curbed the appetite for deal making in 2023.

“M&A involving UK companies declined 33% to the lowest level in 14 years, with double-digit percentage declines for both the domestic and cross-border deal categories, and across all sectors.

“On a positive note, the year ended more strongly than it began, and with inflation coming down and rates normalising, it could give CEOs and boards a little more confidence with which to plan their moves in 2024.”