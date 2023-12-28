Nearly 4,000 violent assaults reported on trains in past year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nearly 4,000 violent assaults reported on trains in past year

By Press Association
Nearly 4,000 violent assaults were reported on trains in Britain in the past year, figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats show (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Nearly 4,000 violent assaults were reported on trains in Britain in the past year, figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats show.

The party called for “a serious strategy” to tackle crime on the railways as it accused the Conservatives of being “all bark and no bite”.

British Transport Police (BTP) statistics show 3,991 incidents of violence against the person were reported on trains in the year to the end of November.

That is up 12% from the previous 12 months.

The figures also show 699 robberies were reported on trains in the year to the end of November, up 18% year on year, while sexual offences rose by 2.3% to 1,419.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, who obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request, said: “People deserve to feel safe when on public transport, yet these alarming figures tell a different story.

“Far too often our train carriages are being turned into crime scenes as violent criminals are allowed to terrorise other passengers with impunity.

“This Conservative Government is all bark and no bite. Rather than yet more rhetoric, we need a serious strategy to tackle this rise in crime on our railways.

“The public deserves better – which is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to local community policing which will help keep us safe.”

BTP head of crime and public protection Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Furnell said: “Tackling crimes such as robbery and sexual offences are a force priority and we have dedicated taskforces as a result.

“We are committed to making the network a hostile place for those who seek to commit such offences.

“We are aware the data might not represent a true increase, with travel numbers only recently returning to pre-Covid levels.

“Additionally, we continue to campaign to encourage victims and witnesses to report to us as a priority – particularly for sexual offences which we know are under-reported – and with this we expect the number of reports to continue to increase.

“As a result of this, we continue our work to make reporting as accessible as possible for the travelling public, with our discreet text 61016 service turning 10 this year and the introduction of the free Railway Guardian app in 2022.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are providing police forces with the tools they need to deliver for the public and since 2010, our communities are safer.

“Neighbourhood crimes including burglary, robbery and theft are down 50% and violent crime is down 52%.

“There are also now 149,500 police officers keeping the public safe in England and Wales – the highest number on record.”