Sunak condemns Putin after ‘biggest aerial barrage’ against Ukraine

Rishi Sunak joined international condemnation of Vladimir Putin, after Russia launched a massive aerial barrage against Ukraine.

Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, killing at least 13 civilians in what military officials said was the biggest aerial barrage of the war so far.

The Ukrainian air force intercepted 87 of the missiles and 27 of the Shahed-type drones overnight, officials said.

These widespread attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy. We will not let him win. We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes. https://t.co/cf6aDNwPjD — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 29, 2023

Fighting along the front line has been largely bogged down by winter weather after Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough along the roughly 620-mile line of contact.

Firefighters attended a building damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has spent recent weeks urging western allies to provide the country with more air defences to protect itself against such aerial attacks.

It comes as signs of war fatigue strain efforts to keep support in place.

Mr Zelensky said the Kremlin’s forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

“Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal,” Mr Zelensky said on X, formerly known as Twitter.