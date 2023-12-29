Running clubs to be recommended to long-term sick under Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Running clubs to be recommended to long-term sick under Government plans

By Press Association
Those on long-term sick leave will be encouraged to join running and gardening clubs (Nick Potts/PA Images)
Running and gardening clubs will be recommended to those on long-term sickness leave in a bid to get people back to work.

Doctors, employers, job centres, social workers and charities will be encouraged to suggest therapy and life coaching under new Government plans to create a national occupational health service and reduce the number of people whom GPs sign off from work.

Community activities such as singing, cooking or gardening clubs will also be offered through NHS “social prescribing” initiatives.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the scheme is not a “one size fits all” but they hope it will work with other services to help people stay in employment.

Community activities such as singing, cooking or gardening clubs will be offered through NHS ‘social prescribing’ initiatives (Anthony Devlin/PA)

They told The Times: “We know the longer someone spends out of work, the harder it becomes for them to find a job.

They added: “We also know that one in five of those claiming the highest level of health benefits want to work and feel they could do so with the right support.”

Currently, there are 2.2 million people claiming Universal Credit with no work requirements.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously committed to tackling the growing numbers of those too ill to work.

The pilots will see 15 areas test a service known as WorkWell which involves work coaches, physiotherapy and mental health treatment.

Following the trials, the Governments hopes to expand the scheme nationally but key elements of it will not take effect until 2025.

Ms Atkins and Mr Stride said: “Where someone could fall out of work and on to long-term sickness benefits, WorkWell is designed to swoop in and provide the support that people need to stay in work, or return as soon as possible.”

Labour’s shadow employment minister Alison McGovern told The Times the scheme is “all too little and it’s far too late”.