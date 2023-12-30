Tories demand solutions to ‘catastrophic’ waiting times in A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories demand solutions to ‘catastrophic’ waiting times in A&E

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been challenged to find ‘concrete solutions’ to end ‘catastrophic’ long waits in Accident and Emergency departments. (Jeff Moore/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been challenged to come up with “concrete solutions” to end “catastrophic” waits in A&E as figures showed more than 300,000 patients waited longer than the target time for treatment over the last three summers.

Analysis of Public Health Scotland figures carried out by the Tories revealed that from June to August in 2021, 2022 and 2023 there were 305,801 patients who spent more than four hours in A&E.

That compares with 254,964 over the same months from 2008 to 2020.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane branded the figures “shameful” and “unacceptable”.

With Humza Yousaf having served as health secretary from 2021 to 2023, Dr Gulhane said the First Minister was “the worst health secretary since devolution”.

A total of 76,991 patients waited more than eight hours in A&E over the last three summers, and 26,317 for more than 12 hours, and Dr Gulhane said the data showed long waits happened outside traditional winter peak periods.

He added: “Patients and dedicated A&E staff are currently dealing with arguably the worst winter crisis ever, but these shameful figures illustrate that, even in summer, waiting times are dangerously high.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“That’s unacceptable because we know excess waits in emergency wards lead, tragically and inevitably, to needless deaths.

“With Scotland’s NHS on its knees under the SNP, discredited Health Secretary Michael Matheson cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of his predecessor.”

Dr Gulhane said Mr Matheson needs to “come forward with concrete solutions to end these catastrophic wait times, which stem in large part from the dire workforce planning of successive SNP health secretaries”.

Mr Matheson said: “A&E departments across the UK continue to experience pressures, and this is not unique to Scotland.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Our A&E performance continues to be the best performing in the UK for eight years.”

The Health Secretary said the Scottish Government was working closely with health boards to “support delivery of sustained improvements and to help reduce the number of long delays”.

He added: “We are also supporting boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and our additional investment this winter will see the expansion of Hospital at Home services.

“Hospital bed occupancy has been challenging and to address this, the Delayed Discharge and Hospital Occupancy Action Plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.”