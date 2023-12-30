SNP demands reform of minimum wage as younger workers lose out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP demands reform of minimum wage as younger workers lose out

By Press Association
The SNP wants all ages to be paid what it termed ‘a real living wage’ for their work (PA)
The SNP wants all ages to be paid what it termed 'a real living wage' for their work (PA)

The SNP has demanded reform of the national minimum wage after research suggested younger workers could end up more than £9,500 worse off than their older colleagues by the end of the year.

Figures highlighted by the party show that under the existing set-up, staff aged 18 to 20 working for the minimum wage full-time over the course of this year would have earned £13,865, while those aged 23 and over would have earned £19,288 – a difference of £5,423.

The minimum wage for people aged 18 to 20 currently stands at £7.49 an hour while for people aged 23 and over it is £10.42. Between January and March this year the rates stood at £6.83 and £9.50 respectively.

Minimum pay workers aged 16 and 17 would have earned the even lower amount of £9,772 over the last 12 months and banked £9,516 less than colleagues aged 23 and over, according to figures from the House of Commons Library.

The minimum wage for people aged 16 and 17 is currently £5.28 an hour, up from the previous rate of £4.81 between January and March this year.

The SNP has described the existing arrangements as “age discrimination” and demanded the UK Government revises its legislation to ensure all ages are paid what it termed “a real living wage” to stop younger people losing out.

Mhairi Black
Mhairi Black said people doing the same job ‘should be paid the same wage’ (PA)

Mhairi Black, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, said alternatively the UK Government could devolve the power to set minimum pay rates and the Scottish Government would bring in the changes instead.

The MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North said: “People doing the same job should be paid the same wage – no matter their age.

“It is disgusting that 16 to 20-year-old workers can be over £5,000 worse off just for being younger.

“It is time for the out-of-touch Westminster Government to recognise it’s the 21st century and end age discrimination in UK pay levels for good by bringing in a real living wage for all.

“If they won’t, then they must devolve the key powers to Scotland so we can.

“The Scottish Government has already helped to ensure that a record 91% of employees over 18 earned the real living wage or more in Scotland – higher than the UK as a whole and any other UK country.

“People need a real living wage now more than ever, after 13 years of Tory austerity and as Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis continues.

“People in Scotland shouldn’t have to wait for a Westminster Government they didn’t vote for to act – we need full powers to do what is right.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to building an economy that works for everyone and ensuring that young workers are paid fairly without damaging their employment prospects.

“From April 1 next year, we will increase the national living wage by almost 10% to £11.44 an hour and extend it to 21 to 22-year-olds, a record cash increase that will end low hourly pay for those aged 21 and over.”